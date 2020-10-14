Elizabeth Forward’s Chase Whatton chooses MAC school from long list of college offers

By:

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 | 4:50 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Elizabeth Forward’s Chase Whatton (19) celebrates after the game-winning touchdown against South Allegheny on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Chase Whatton said he would make his college decision public on Wednesday afternoon and he held true to his word.

The sought-after senior tight end and defensive end from Elizabeth Forward narrowed his choices to seven programs and revealed his top one on social media.

Whatton, an all-state defensive end who checks in at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, had more than 30 Division I offers but chose Bowling Green over the rest.

His other finalists were James Madison, Richmond, Akron, Navy, Florida International and Air Force.

Whatton has 20 tackles, six for loss, and two sacks this season for the Warriors (3-0), ranked No. 3 in Class 3A. He also has eight pass receptions and three touchdowns.

“Chase is a great football player and an even better kid,” Warriors coach Mike Collodi said. “His resilience and work ethic have made him into a special player. Toughness, leadership and accountability are a few words that I would use in describing Chase.”

As a junior, he had 69 tackles, 29 for loss, plus 12 sacks, five blocked punts and five forced fumbles as Elizabeth Forward (7-3) reached the WPIAL quarterfinals, where it lost to Aliquippa.

C O M M I T M E N T coming this Wednesday @ 3 pm pic.twitter.com/AA9uct4OcB — Chase Whatton???? (@ChaseWhatton) October 12, 2020

https://t.co/xY7YfM4q9n Double OT game winning TD!! Great game. Overcame adversity and got it done. Check this out ???? — Chase Whatton???? (@ChaseWhatton) October 10, 2020

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Elizabeth Forward