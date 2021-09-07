Ellwood City, OLSH cancel Week 2 football games

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 | 7:21 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ellwood City head coach Joe Lamenza talks with Carter Lutz during practice on Aug. 3, 2021, in Ellwood City.

Ellwood City and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart each canceled their scheduled football games this week because of covid-related issues.

OLSH would have hosted Beaver Falls. Ellwood City was scheduled to host Shenango.

Both were nonconference games.

Beaver Falls and Shenango were attempting to find replacement games.

There were four regional games canceled last weekend at least in part because of covid-related concerns.

