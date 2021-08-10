Ex-Pine-Richland football coach Eric Kasperowicz joins Pitt staff as volunteer assistant

By:

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 | 10:19 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Former Pine Richland head coach Eric Kasperowicz at Pitt practice on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at UPMC Rooney Sports Performance Complex. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Former Pine Richland head coach Eric Kasperowicz at Pitt practice on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at UPMC Rooney Sports Performance Complex. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Former Pine Richland head coach Eric Kasperowicz speaks with Pitt practice offensive coordinator Mark Wipple on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at UPMC Rooney Sports Performance Complex. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Former Pine Richland head coach Eric Kasperowicz at Pitt practice on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at UPMC Rooney Sports Performance Complex. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland coach Eric Kasperowicz celebrates with Kenny White after a first quarter fumble recovery against Wayne on Aug. 27, 2017, in Pine. Previous Next

Eric Kasperowicz will be coaching football at a familiar place this fall after all.

The former Pine-Richland head coach was named a volunteer assistant coach at Pitt on Tuesday.

“Pitt man, Pitt grad. We’re happy to have him on the staff,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “Great, great addition. Obviously, a super coach and an even better person.”

Kasperowicz was let go from Pine-Richland in April despite leading the Rams to WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A titles five months earlier.

His firing came amidst allegations of possible hazing or bullying associated with the team along with issues with program management and institutional control.

He filed a lawsuit for defamation of character against Pine-Richland School District and several district officials for comments school officials made in the wake of his dismissal.

Kasperowicz, a North Hills teacher, spent eight years at Pine-Richland, guiding the Rams to four WPIAL championships and two state titles.

After passing for nearly 7,000 yards during his North Hills career, Kasperowicz played three seasons at Pitt (1995-97), starting at outside linebacker for two years.

Narduzzi also announced former Steeler Kraig Urbik has joined the Panthers a volunteer assistant. Urbik was a Pine-Richland assistant coach for Kasperowicz. He was drafted in the third round by the Steelers in 2009 out of Wisconsin and went on to play nine seasons in the NFL.

Kasperowicz and Urbik will not have on-field duties but will be tasked with film study and analytics.

Tags: Pine-Richland