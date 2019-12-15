Experienced roster has Pine-Richland wrestling on track for big season

The Pine-Richland wrestling team is locked and loaded this season.

The Rams have lacked postseason team success in recent years. The team reached the WPIAL Class AAA team playoffs only once during the past decade. But with a strong returning core of wrestlers, Pine-Richland is looking to flip the script this season.

“We had no seniors last year,” second-year coach Caleb Kolb said. “We have a lot of good guys coming back. The vibe in the room and the work ethic has been good. We did a lot in the offseason. We were going two days a week in the summer and four days a week in the fall. I’m excited to see what happens.”

Pine-Richland returns eight starters.

Leading the Rams is senior Nathan Lukez at 152 pounds. The lone state qualifier for the team last season, Lukez went 37-7 and finished third in the WPIAL. He is set to join the Army wrestling team next season.

Kolb said Lukez’ leadership, especially with the team’s seven freshmen, is invaluable.

“The big thing about Nate is his work ethic,” Kolb said. “He can wear guys down. He is good at hand-fighting and has a big gas tank. From last year to this year, he is diversifying his attacks a bit. He is working on attacking both sides of the body and his change of direction.”

Pine-Richland also returns Cole Spencer. The 160-pound junior won 30 matches last year — the second straight season he reached 30 wins — but he has extra motivation from missing the PIAA meet after finishing in eighth as a freshman.

Spencer is a University of Pennsylvania recruit.

“He is another great leader,” Kolb said. “He is looking good at 160. He is moving well and attacking really well. He looks better now than I’ve ever seen him.”

Kolb said a few of his wrestlers may open some eyes this season. Senior Zach Shaver (16-12) focused on improving his technique in the offseason and could make an impact at 220 pounds. Sophomore Kelin Laffey is a wrestler from whom Kolb expects major growth. Laffey went 28-9 at 120 pounds in his debut season.

“He has the mindset of, ‘I’m going to beat people,’ ” Kolb said. “He’s a competitor. He has come a long way.”

Robert Palmieri, another member of the senior class, is a captain who dedicated himself during the offseason. He went 18-15 last season.

The Rams do not return Miguel Jackson. The junior went 22-9 last season as a heavyweight but is focusing on football. Pine-Richland will look to freshman Joseph Schneck to fill the void at 285 pounds.

“Miguel is a big loss,” Kolb said. “But Joey is going to be pretty good. He is good on his feet and wants to learn. He should do some big things after we work with him for a few years.”

Another freshman expected to make an impact is Anthony Ferraro. The rookie will look to compete at 106 or 113 pounds.

Pine-Richland opened the season at the Chartiers-Houston Invitational. Six Rams wrestlers placed at the event. Spencer and Ferraro each claimed gold. Lukez and Laffey finished second. Shaver claimed fourth, and Palmieri finished fifth.

The strong showing is just the beginning of what Kolb hopes to see from his team this season.

“I think we gave a good chance of three guys making it to states,” Kolb said. “We also want to grow and build and get a chance at the playoffs and start to build the name for Pine-Richland wrestling.”

