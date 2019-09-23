Fall high school sports highlight the first full week of autumn on HSSN
By:
Sunday, September 22, 2019 | 9:31 PM
Autumn is here, so we celebrate with, what else, plenty of fall high school sports action this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage from Week Five of the high school football season with plenty of conference games among the 36 WPIAL, District 6 and District 9 high school football broadcasts Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes the Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.
Plus, more WPIAL field hockey along with WPIAL boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball matches during the week.
We also have four new Rebel Yell podcasts throughout the week and another edition of This Week in the WPIAL on Tuesday here on Trib HSSN.
Monday, Sept. 23
Rebel Yell Podcast – Preview of Week Five in WPIAL football for Class 3A, 2A and A
WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan at 6:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Talk Show – Live Video Stream: This Week in the WPIAL at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Volleyball – North Allegheny at Pine-Richland at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene at 6:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Soccer – Charleroi at Waynesburg at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Rebel Yell Podcast – Preview of Week Five in WPIAL football for Class 6A, 5A and 4A
WPIAL Girls Soccer – Yough at Waynesburg at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Field Hockey – North Allegheny at Fox Chapel at 6:45 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Thursday, Sept. 26
WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Frazier at Waynesburg at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Volleyball – California at Carmichaels at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Friday, Sept. 27
Rebel Yell Podcast – Game day discussion on Week Five top storylines with James Dotson
Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Live Video Steam: Pine-Richland at Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on KDKA-AM 1020
WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – North Allegheny at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Butler at Norwin at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050
WPIAL Football – Peters Township at Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450
WPIAL Football – Moon at Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320
WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: West Allegheny at Woodland Hills at 7 p.m. on the Woodland Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Latrobe at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480
WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Shaler at Mars at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Penn Hills at Armstrong at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Kiski Area at Hampton at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Montour at Knoch at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680
WPIAL Football – South Fayette at Blackhawk at 7 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1
WPIAL Football – Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem at 7 p.m. on WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910
WPIAL Football – Trinity at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3
WPIAL Football – New Castle at South Park at 7 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200
WPIAL Football – Elizabeth Forward at Derry at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – North Catholic at Mt. Pleasant at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1
WPIAL Football – Central Valley at Waynesburg at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Uniontown at Beaver Falls at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Football – Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Brentwood at South Side Beaver at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – McGuffey at Southmoreland at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3 and on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Neshannock at New Brighton at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3
WPIAL Football – East Allegheny at Carmichaels at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Laurel at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Cornell at Rochester at 7:30 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460
Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910
District 6 Football – Blairsville at Marion Center at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3
District 6 Football – Northern Cambria at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1
District 6 Football – Ligonier Valley at Purchase Line at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5
District 6 Football – Clearfield at Bellefonte at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and on WPHB-AM 1260
District 9 Football – Ridgeway/Johnsonburg at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9
District 9 Football – Brookville at Moniteau at 7 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3
Saturday, Sept. 28
Rebel Yell Podcast – Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week Five
WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Serra Catholic at Burgettstown at 1:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.