Fall high school sports highlight the first full week of autumn on HSSN

Sunday, September 22, 2019 | 9:31 PM

Autumn is here, so we celebrate with, what else, plenty of fall high school sports action this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage from Week Five of the high school football season with plenty of conference games among the 36 WPIAL, District 6 and District 9 high school football broadcasts Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes the Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

Plus, more WPIAL field hockey along with WPIAL boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball matches during the week.

We also have four new Rebel Yell podcasts throughout the week and another edition of This Week in the WPIAL on Tuesday here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Sept. 23

Rebel Yell Podcast – Preview of Week Five in WPIAL football for Class 3A, 2A and A

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan at 6:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: This Week in the WPIAL at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – North Allegheny at Pine-Richland at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene at 6:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Charleroi at Waynesburg at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Rebel Yell Podcast – Preview of Week Five in WPIAL football for Class 6A, 5A and 4A

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Yough at Waynesburg at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – North Allegheny at Fox Chapel at 6:45 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Sept. 26

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Frazier at Waynesburg at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – California at Carmichaels at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Sept. 27

Rebel Yell Podcast – Game day discussion on Week Five top storylines with James Dotson

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Steam: Pine-Richland at Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on KDKA-AM 1020

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – North Allegheny at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Butler at Norwin at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Football – Peters Township at Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Moon at Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: West Allegheny at Woodland Hills at 7 p.m. on the Woodland Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Latrobe at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Shaler at Mars at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Penn Hills at Armstrong at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Kiski Area at Hampton at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Montour at Knoch at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – South Fayette at Blackhawk at 7 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football – Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem at 7 p.m. on WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

WPIAL Football – Trinity at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – New Castle at South Park at 7 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Football – Elizabeth Forward at Derry at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – North Catholic at Mt. Pleasant at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football – Central Valley at Waynesburg at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Uniontown at Beaver Falls at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football – Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Brentwood at South Side Beaver at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – McGuffey at Southmoreland at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3 and on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Neshannock at New Brighton at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football – East Allegheny at Carmichaels at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Laurel at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Cornell at Rochester at 7:30 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

District 6 Football – Blairsville at Marion Center at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – Northern Cambria at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Ligonier Valley at Purchase Line at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Football – Clearfield at Bellefonte at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and on WPHB-AM 1260

District 9 Football – Ridgeway/Johnsonburg at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

District 9 Football – Brookville at Moniteau at 7 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

Saturday, Sept. 28

Rebel Yell Podcast – Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week Five

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Serra Catholic at Burgettstown at 1:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.