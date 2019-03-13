Fast start, highlight-reel goal seal South Fayette’s PIHL Class A semifinal win

By: Jim Equels Jr.

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 | 11:49 PM

It wasn’t over before it started, but almost.

Seconds had barely passed in Tuesday’s PIHL Class A semifinal between South Fayette and West Allegheny, and each team found themselves on the opposite ends of the emotional spectrum. West Allegheny was reeling, as it misplayed a puck deep in its own end, allowing South Fayette’s Matthew Swider to bury a slap shot to give the Lions a 1-0 lead a mere 10 seconds into the game.

That proved to be a decisive moment for South Fayette, as the Lions went on to claim a 2-1 victory, stamping their ticket to the PIHL Penguins Cup championship game next week against Montour.

“We went out like that and got them on their heels a little bit,” said South Fayette freshman forward Alex Keller, who scored what would turn out to be the game-winning goal with a tremendous individual effort in the second period. “That was probably one of the reasons we won this game.”

While the fast start gave South Fayette early momentum, it was Keller’s goal that will be shown on the highlight reel for years to come when the story of the Lions’ season is looked back upon. With the game tied, 1-1, the freshman gained control of the puck at center ice, fought his way through a defender with a slick between-the-legs move and beat West Allegheny goalie Josh Ferry high to give South Fayette a lead it would not relinquish.

“I was thinking I would try and beat him one-on-one a get a shot off,” Keller said.

Meanwhile, South Fayette coach Frank Certo had no words to describe Keller’s goal.

“I can’t,” Certo said. “I was thinking the defender would overtake him, but when he slipped past the third move, I knew it was in. He’s chipped in this season when we’ve needed him; no bigger than tonight.”

West Allegheny had a golden opportunity to tie the game in the third period when Tyler Howcroft was taken out on a rush to the net and awarded a penalty shot. But Howcroft was unable to connect, being turned away by South Fayette goalie Bruce Hardman after trying to score through the five hole.

Hardman finished with 21 saves.

“He was ready to go all week,” Certo said. “The kid was wound up and ready; I just had to stay out of his way. He believes he cant be beat.”

“We might not get the chance to get back here ever again, so we’ve got to make sure we capitalize on this,” Keller said.

Tags: South Fayette, West Allegheny