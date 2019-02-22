Fast start sends Blackhawk past Southmoreland and into WPIAL 4A semifinals

By: Nathan Smith

Thursday, February 21, 2019 | 9:50 PM

Blackhawk started hot and never let up.

The No. 3 Cougars topped No. 6 Southmoreland, 61-42, in the WPIAL Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinals at Moon. Blackhawk advanced to its third straight semifinal appearance, and a hot-shooting first quarter got the Cougars there.

“All the credit goes to the girls,” Blackhawk coach Steve Lodovico said. “They are a hungry group of kids. All of this is created from what they do in the offseason. They are constantly working 365 days a year. A lot of people talking about if it is harder being at the top or getting to the top.

“I think it is harder to be at the top because you know you are getting everyone’s best game. To win 19 games, I am so proud of them.”

The Scotties (18-6) held a shortlived 3-0 lead before the Cougars heated up. Blackhawk (19-5) went on a 21-0 run, and by the time Scotties guard Charity Henderson ended the run with jumper in the closing seconds of the quarter, the Cougars led 21-5.

“We talked about starting strong,” Lodovico said. “The past couple of games we haven’t started our first quarters like we needed to. We did it tonight when our legs were fresh. For a lot of teams, it is hard to prepare for our press.”

The Blackhawk defense forced 10 Southmoreland turnovers in the first quarter.

“Their kids come out with poise, and we were a little tentative,” Southmoreland coach Brian Pritts said. “It seemed like we were a little shell-shocked.”

After trailing 29-11 at halftime, the Scotties put together a strong third quarter. The team cut the deficit to 15, thanks in part to eight points from freshman Bailey Kuhns. But the Blackhawk offense was too much as the Cougars took a 46-26 lead in the fourth quarter.

Kuhns led Southmoreland with 14 points. Senior Maggie Moore, who accepted an appointment to Navy, added nine. It was the Scotties’ first quarterfinal appearance since 2007. Southmoreland is set to return four starters next season.

“What we are going to build on is we only have one senior on this roster,” Pritts said. “This is an experience that we can take and, hopefully, get to where the Blackhawks are. We want to get to where we are getting here, and we are used to getting here.”

The Cougars were led by their talented guards. Youngstown State recruit Mady Aulbach finished with 19 points, and Mackenzie Amalia finished with 16.

Blackhawk will face Central Valley in the semifinals Monday at a site and time to be determined. The Warriors topped McKeesport, 60-54, in the quarterfinals.

Southmoreland (18-6) will advance to the PIAA playoffs if Blackhawk wins.

“No offense to anyone out there, but I am rooting for Blackhawk,” Pritts said. “That means another first in school history. That could be another stepping stone.”

Tags: Blackhawk, Southmoreland