Fights for first place highlight a busy Friday of WPIAL basketball

By:

Thursday, January 9, 2020 | 9:59 PM

Two big battles for first place highlight a busy Friday of district boys basketball.

The top two teams in Section 2-2A square off when Brentwood visits Serra Catholic.

Serra Catholic (4-0, 6-5) cruised to the section title a year ago, winning by four games.

The Eagles crushed the Spartans twice last year, winning the two games by 17 and 40 points.

Brentwood is undefeated with a 5-0 section record and 10-0 overall.

The other showdown is in Section 3-A, where Imani Christian (5-0, 7-4) hosts Greensburg Central Catholic (4-0, 7-3).

The Saints have won two straight, including an 81-74 victory over Clairton on Tuesday. Sophomore Malik Shannon led Imani with 21 points.

The Centurions have won three in a row after Tuesday’s 23-point victory over Propel Andrew Street

GCC swept Imani last year with wins by 14 and 18 points.

Boys battle at the Hills

Through four Section 1-5A games, Penn Hills is undefeated with an average margin of victory of 18 points. Winners of six of their last seven overall, the Indians will be challenged Friday when they host McKeesport.

The Tigers trail the Indians by one game in the standings and are coming off a big win over Woodland Hills in which senior Deamontae Diggs scored 23 points.

Penn Hills has won three straight.

Girls battle at the Hills

Section 3-5A in WPIAL girls basketball has become a three-way chase for first place.

Woodland Hills is 5-0, followed by Penn Hills at 4-0 and Oakland Catholic at 4-1.

On Friday, Oakland Catholic visits Penn Hills.

The Eagles finished in first place a year ago, two games in front of the runner-up Indians.

The teams split their regular season meetings with PH winning by one point on the road while OC later won on the road by five points.

They met again in the second round of the PIAA playoffs with Oakland Catholic winning 39-27.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Brentwood, Greensburg C.C., Imani Christian, McKeesport, Oakland Catholic, Penn Hills, Serra Catholic