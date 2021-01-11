Finally back in action, Knoch girls basketball takes down Highlands

Monday, January 11, 2021 | 9:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Nina Shaw drives into Highlands’ Kalleigh Nerone during their game on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Knoch High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Knoch’s Navaeh Ewing scores over Highlands’ Julia DeSanto during their game on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Knoch High School. Previous Next

Knoch sophomore Hattie McGraw sank her team’s first points of the season Monday with a 3-pointer just 22 seconds into a Section 1-4A home matchup against Highlands.

The Knights, who played for the first time this season after nonsection games Friday and Saturday were lost to postponement, kept pouring in the points after that and came away with a 72-29 victory.

“It was great to see them get out there and play,” Knoch coach Chris Andreassi said. “We’ve been preparing in some form or fashion since Nov. 20.

“We played well at times. But it definitely left us with things to work on. We have to rebound better, that’s for sure. That’s the one thing that stuck out. But we had some pretty good ball movement which led to some good shots.”

Knoch jumped out to an 11-0 lead and maintained that advantage as the first quarter came to a close. The Knights extended its lead to 21 points – 37-16 – at the half.

Junior Madilyn Boyer led all scorers with 18 points, while senior Nevaeh Ewing and sophomore Nina Shaw each added 15 for Knoch. Ewing and Boyer were in double figures at the break, and Shaw had nine in the first half.

“We were definitely ready for this game,” Ewing said. “We were anticipating it for a while. We’ve been working extra hard for these games, because we just don’t know how many games we will have left.”

McGraw connected on a trio of 3-pointers and finished one point shy of double figures. Knoch hit 10 total shots from behind the arc.

Highlands, which played for the third time in four days to kick off its season, got a team-best nine points from freshman Jocelyn Bielak on three 3-pointers. Junior Maria Fabregas added seven points for the Golden Rams (1-2, 0-1).

