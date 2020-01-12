First half of section play concludes in WPIAL girls basketball Monday.

By:
Sunday, January 12, 2020 | 6:03 PM

The first half of section play concludes in WPIAL girls basketball Monday.

Outright first place will be up for grabs in three games, including a pair in Class A.

In Section 2, 5-0 West Greene will visit 4-0 Avella.

“We still have to twice play a really good Avella team that is well-coached, senior-laden and a PIAA qualifier last season,” West Greene coach Jordan Watson said.

First place in Section 3 is up for grabs as Clairton hosts Greensburg Central Catholic. Both teams are 4-0.

While those four teams are perfect in section play, Gateway hosts Plum for first place in Section 2-5A with both teams at 4-1 in the section.

Plum lost to Mars, and Gateway lost to Armstrong in the first half of section play. The winner takes over sole possession, and the loser falls into a tie for second with 4-2 Armstrong.

More Monday hoops

There are four girls basketball games Monday with a share of first place up for grabs.

These are games in which the leaders have a one-game lead with the result being either a two-game lead at the midway point or a tie atop their respective sections.

Section 1-4A: North Catholic (5-0) is at Knoch (5-1)

Section 2-3A: Seton LaSalle (6-0) is at South Park (5-1)

Section 1-2A: South Side (5-1) visits Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (6-0)

Section 2-2A: Ellis School (4-1) visits Winchester Thurston (5-0)

Monday mats

On Monday, there is a pair of Class AAA wrestling matches with playoff implications.

In Section 1A, Norwin hosts Central Catholic. If the Knights win at home, they clinch a berth in the team sectionals.

In Section 4A, Ambridge visits South Fayette. If the Lions win at home, they will remain undefeated in section play and will face Canon-McMillan on Wednesday for first place in the sub-section.

The regular season concludes Wednesday.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me