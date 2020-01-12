First half of section play concludes in WPIAL girls basketball Monday.

Sunday, January 12, 2020 | 6:03 PM

The first half of section play concludes in WPIAL girls basketball Monday.

Outright first place will be up for grabs in three games, including a pair in Class A.

In Section 2, 5-0 West Greene will visit 4-0 Avella.

“We still have to twice play a really good Avella team that is well-coached, senior-laden and a PIAA qualifier last season,” West Greene coach Jordan Watson said.

First place in Section 3 is up for grabs as Clairton hosts Greensburg Central Catholic. Both teams are 4-0.

While those four teams are perfect in section play, Gateway hosts Plum for first place in Section 2-5A with both teams at 4-1 in the section.

Plum lost to Mars, and Gateway lost to Armstrong in the first half of section play. The winner takes over sole possession, and the loser falls into a tie for second with 4-2 Armstrong.

More Monday hoops

There are four girls basketball games Monday with a share of first place up for grabs.

These are games in which the leaders have a one-game lead with the result being either a two-game lead at the midway point or a tie atop their respective sections.

Section 1-4A: North Catholic (5-0) is at Knoch (5-1)

Section 2-3A: Seton LaSalle (6-0) is at South Park (5-1)

Section 1-2A: South Side (5-1) visits Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (6-0)

Section 2-2A: Ellis School (4-1) visits Winchester Thurston (5-0)

Monday mats

On Monday, there is a pair of Class AAA wrestling matches with playoff implications.

In Section 1A, Norwin hosts Central Catholic. If the Knights win at home, they clinch a berth in the team sectionals.

In Section 4A, Ambridge visits South Fayette. If the Lions win at home, they will remain undefeated in section play and will face Canon-McMillan on Wednesday for first place in the sub-section.

The regular season concludes Wednesday.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Ambridge, Armstrong, Avella, Central Catholic, Clairton, Ellis School, Greensburg C.C., Knoch, North Catholic, Norwin, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Plum, Seton La Salle, South Fayette, South Park, South Side, West Greene, Winchester Thurston