First place up for grabs Thursday in Section 2-4A girls basketball

By: Don Rebel

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 | 8:39 PM

It’s time to say so long to a frigid January with a pair of red hot WPIAL Class 4A girls basketball games Thursday with first place up for grabs.

In the latest Trib HSSN Class 4A rankings, Blackhawk is No. 2 and Central Valley No. 3. The two teams are a combined 17-1 in Section 2 and 29-3 overall.

In the first meeting Jan. 7, Blackhawk won at home, beating Central Valley, 64-53, behind 22 points from Mady Aulbach and 18 scored by Mackenzie Amalia.

Watch the Cougars at Warriors in the Trib HSSN video stream girls’ basketball Game of the Week at 7:30 p.m.

Another 4A showdown

Also set to break a deadlock for first place in Section 3-4A, Elizabeth Forward hosts Southmoreland at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Scotties handed the Warriors their only loss in the first meeting at Southmoreland, 46-40. Maggie Moore led Southmoreland with 15 points while Brianna Spirnak was held to 13 points for Elizabeth Forward.

Both teams are 10-1 atop the section, so the winner of this takes a huge step toward a section crown with only one week left in the regular season.

Since dropping their section opener to West Mifflin, Southmoreland has won 10 straight.

Listen to the game Thursday on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Top teams to battle

While there are two battles for first place in Class 4A, there is also a pair of dandies between the top two teams in their section in Class 3A on Thursday.

A share first place is up for grabs in the final head-to-head showdown between the top three teams in Section 1-3A when Neshannock hosts Avonworth.

The Lancers are alone in first place with a 10-1 section while the Antelopes are a game behind at 9-2. The Beaver Bobcats are in third place with an 8-3 section mark.

Neshannock is 2-1 having beat Avonworth earlier this year 61-42, and split with Beaver.

Avonworth is also 2-1 having swept Beaver and lost to Neshannock.

Beaver is done at 1-3 with the split against the Lancers and an 0-2 record against the Antelopes.

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.

Tags: Avonworth, Blackhawk, Carlynton, Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Neshannock, Shady Side Academy, Southmoreland