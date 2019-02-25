Five things to watch in the WPIAL girls basketball semifinals

By: Tribune-Review

Monday, February 25, 2019 | 1:30 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Some believe losing in a championship game is tough. However, playing in a title game offers memories of a lifetime, whether players receive a gold or silver medal.

The toughest loss typically comes in the semifinals. A team is one win away from a season-long goal.

Yes, all of the Final Four losers know their seasons will continue in the PIAA playoffs, but the questions of what could have been will linger for a long time.

Meanwhile, to the victors go a trip to Oakland this weekend and a chance to play for WPIAL gold.

Here are five things to watch for the 12 games that make up the semifinals on the Path to the Pete.

1. Them again

There are five games matching section foes in the semifinals.

Three of the five games are between a team that is 2-0 against the opponent.

In Class 6A, Peters Township is looking for a three-game sweep of Bethel Park.

In 3A, Neshannock is looking to go 3-0 against Avonworth.

In Class A, Rochester has the broom prepared in its third meeting with Quigley Catholic.

North Allegheny and Norwin split in Class 6A, as did Blackhawk and Central Valley in Class 4A.

2. Sixth sense

There have not been a lot of surprises in the 2019 WPIAL girls basketball playoffs as the top two seeds have advanced to the semifinals in all six classes.

The two lowest seeds left are a pair of No. 6 seeds.

Thomas Jefferson knocked off No. 3 seed and defending Class 5A champion Gateway in the quarterfinals to advance to play No. 2 Oakland Catholic.

The other No. 6 seed still alive is Quigley Catholic in Class A. The Spartans eliminated No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic in the second round.

3. Good byes

Not including Class 6A, where there were no first-round playoff games, there were 16 teams in the other five classes that received opening-round byes.

So what prevailed for those 16 teams, rust or rest?

The record was a combined 13-3 of teams winning in the quarterfinals after not playing in Round 1.

The only three to lose were Gateway to Thomas Jefferson in 5A and Greensburg Central Catholic to Quigley Catholic and Clairton falling to Vincentian Academy in Class A.

4. Public vs. Private

One of the hot button topics this past year has been the debate over whether the PIAA should have separate postseason tournament for boundary or public schools and non-boundary schools like Catholic, Christian, academies and charter schools.

Heading into the 2019 WPIAL girls basketball semifinals, there is a big edge for the public schools.

The final count is 17 public schools and seven private schools, with four of the seven private schools still alive coming from Class 2A and Class A.

Class A has a 50-50 chance of crowning a first public school champion since Monessen won it all in 2006.

5. Four defending champs still alive

All six girls basketball district champions from a year ago were alive heading into the quarterfinals.

Now, only four remain standing after Gateway and Winchester Thurston were eliminated.

North Catholic in Class 4A and Vincentian Academy in Class A are two wins away from a repeat championship, while North Allegheny is chasing a third straight title in 6A, and Bishop Canevin is two wins from a successful four-peat in Class 3A.

Tags: Avonworth, Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, Neshannock, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Oakland Catholic, Peters Township, Quigley Catholic, Rochester, Thomas Jefferson, Vincentian Academy