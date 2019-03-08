5 Westmoreland County wrestlers advance to PIAA Class AA semifinals

By: Paul Schofield

Friday, March 8, 2019 | 4:05 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Derry’s Ty Cymmerman wrestles Greenville’s Bryce Knauf in the 126-pound quarterfinal during the PIAA state wrestling tournament on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Cymmerman won the match and advances onward to the semi-finals on Friday night.

Ty Cymmerman found himself down three points in the second period of his quarterfinal match at the PIAA Class AA wrestling championships Friday.

But the Derry junior didn’t panic and took advantage of a stoppage because of a bloody nose to rally for a 6-4 win in overtime against Greensville senior Bryce Knauf at 126 pounds.

When action resumed after the nose bleed, Cymmerman got a two-point reversal and then a two-point nearfall for a 4-3 lead.

Knauf received a disputed escape at the buzzer, but Cymmerman stayed aggressive in overtime and got a two-point nearfall in the second overtime period for the win.

“I felt there was a reason why they stopped the match,” Derry coach Mike Weinell. “It was meant to be stopped. Ty regrouped and rallied.”

With Cymmerman and senior Dom DeLuca (220 pounds) reaching Friday’s semifinals at 7:30 p.m., this marks the 16th consecutive year Derry had a place winner in the state meet. Weinell would like to see another state champion or two.

“He caught me, but my coaches were positive and I knew I could get a win,” Cymmerman said. “I knew I could get a reversal, and when he tired a move I caught him. He was tired, and I caught him with a wing.”

Cymmerman said he reached one of his goals, earning a place and getting a shot to reach the finals. He’ll face Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg) senior Chase Shields (28-3).

DeLuca advanced to the semifinals with a 3-0 victory against Reynolds senior Wyatt Owen. DeLuca got an escape in the second period and a two-point nearfall in the third period. Owen never attempted a takedown during the six minutes of wrestling.

DeLuca (38-1) will face Montoursville junior Cameron Wood (41-4).

Mt. Pleasant freshman Dayton Pitzer (41-1) continued his romp through the competition with a dominating 11-0 victory against Southern Columbia sophomore Tyler Waltman.

He’ll face Union City senior Gavin Henry (40-3) in the semifinals.

Burrell sophomore Ian Oswalt (47-2) advanced with a pin of Titusville senior Hunter Thompson. He’ll face a tough semifinal match against Notre Dame-Green Pond freshman Ryan Crookman (38-2) at 120.

Valley senior Noah Hutcherson (22-7) continued his great tournament, defeating Kutztown senior Todd Fiser, 10-4, at 170. He faces Chestnut Ridge senior Jared McGill.

The WPIAL actually had a great quarterfinal round as 15 of 16 wrestlers collected wins.

Among those included Frazier junior Thayne Lawrence, the returning 152-pound PIAA champion, and Hopewell senior Jacob Ealy.

Lawrence (27-3) won by a technical fall, 16-0, against Notre Dame-Green Pond freshman Derek Berlintz at 160 and Ealy (40-2) outscored Boiling Springs senior Jack Coulston, 16-4.

“I just go out and try to score as many points as possible,” Lawrence said. “You can’t let up, you have to press on.”

Lawrence said he doesn’t look at the brackets and didn’t know who he was wrestling.”

It’s something Frazier coach Buck Watkins has taught him.

Other WPIAL winners were: South Park sophomore Joey Fischer (106), Elizabeth Forward junior Ryan Michaels (113), Freedom sophomore Trent Schultheis (152), McGuffey senior Christian Clutter (170), Ellwood City junior Austin Walley (182), Freedom senior Bryson Miller (182), Bentworth senior John Vargo (195) and Quaker Valley senior Geoff Magin (195).

Tags: Burrell, Derry Area, Frazier, Mt. Pleasant, Valley