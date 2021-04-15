Football coach Eric Kasperowicz: ‘No bullying or hazing took place’ at Pine-Richland

Thursday, April 15, 2021 | 10:18 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland head coach Eric Kasperowicz works with his team during practice on Aug. 18, 2020.

A day after being fired, Pine-Richland football coach Eric Kasperowicz pushed back against any allegation of hazing or bullying in his program.

The school district informed Kasperowicz on Wednesday that his contract wouldn’t be renewed for a ninth season despite winning four WPIAL championships and two state titles. The decision to fire him comes as school administrators spent recent weeks questioning current and former football players.

“I am disappointed by this decision and want to unequivocally state that no bullying or hazing took place in the Pine-Richland football program under my watch,” Kasperowicz said Thursday in a statement. “I never condoned any bullying or hazing. If I became aware of any such claims I met with the individuals and immediately put an end to it. I addressed and resolved these infrequent events over my eight-year tenure internally within the team. The players and coaches were made aware of my zero tolerance for this type of behavior.

“Certainly if bullying or hazing had occurred under my watch, I would have followed proper reporting procedures as I have always done throughout my professional career.”

The team’s coaches received an email from school administrators Wednesday night informing them Kasperowicz was being replaced and the assistants would be let go as well, according to a source. Their dismissal came five months after winning WPIAL and PIAA titles with an undefeated record.

The Rams went 85-18 under Kasperowicz.

“The Pine-Richland School District does not comment on personnel matters,” according to a district spokesperson. “The Pine-Richland Athletic Department will be advertising for the position of varsity head football coach. The team has earned on-the-field success. The athletic department recognizes the time, energy and expertise invested by the entire coaching staff.”

