Football coach Mike Brown set to leave Hempfield for Norwin

Friday, January 6, 2023 | 7:40 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mike Brown watches Hempfield play at the Larry Sellitto Memorial 7-on-7 passing tourmament last July.

Add another football coaching opening to the list in Westmoreland County.

And come Monday, it looks like you can subtract one.

Hempfield coach Mike Brown turned in his letter of resignation Friday after two years in the position.

Brown told the team about his decision Friday, according to Hempfield athletic director Brandon Rapp.

It doesn’t look like Brown will be out of a job long. He is the recommended candidate to be the next coach at Norwin, as per the district’s board agenda for Monday’s meeting.

He would leave one local Class 5A school for another.

Brown was 8-12 with the Spartans, including a 6-4 mark this past season after Hempfield started 5-0 for the first time since 1971.

His hiring at Norwin would be for schools years 2023-2024 through 2025-2026, according to the agenda.

Brown did not immediately return a message Friday evening.

The Norwin job opened when Dave Brozeski resigned after nine seasons.

There are now head coaching openings at Hempfield, Norwin, Greensburg Salem, Mt. Pleasant and Greensburg Central Catholic.

