For Chick’s Picks, making WPIAL football predictions just like riding a bike

By:

Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley coach Mark Lyons gestures on the sideline during the 2021 WPIAL Class 3A championship game.

We have reached the stretch run – that point in the season where teams either make it or break it into the postseason.

Chick’s Picks takes this time of year quite literally. By Week 8, Chick’s Picks is in desperate need of a break to regain clarity for both her and her trusty crystal ball. So, each year, she makes it a point to incorporate a healthy activity into her prognosticating.

Chick’s Picks has become a big proponent of Peloton in recent months. So, she thought, what better way to celebrate the stretch run than with a nice, challenging ride. Chick’s Picks selected a ride with her favorite instructor, as per usual. They reached the point of the class when the instructor would typically scroll through the leaderboard and congratulate those celebrating milestones and other victories. This time was a bit different, though.

The instructor easily identified Chick’s Picks by her very subtle leaderboard name: Chick’s Picks. As the instructor called her name, Chick’s Picks lit up with excitement, waiting for the praise that was sure to follow. Instead, however, the instructor went a different rout and began to heckle her for an incorrect prediction that she had made last week.

Chick’s Picks tried to disregard the instructor’s colorful commentary and enjoy what was left of her stretch run. The undesirable side of her fame had caught up with her once again. Chick’s Picks took her crystal ball and went home, off to make this week’s predictions.

Chick’s Picks finished last week with an impressive 57-6 (90%) record, upping her season total to 338-110 (75%).

Class 6A

4-Central Catholic Vikings (4-4) at 2-Seneca Valley Raiders (6-2)

The Raiders play host to the Vikings in a Friday night showdown. Seneca Valley is coming off of a 53-14 rout of North Hills last week, while Central pulled a narrow victory over Penn Hills, 33-28. … This matchup features two of the top passers in the WPIAL. Raiders’ quarterback Graham Hancox has thrown for 1,537 yards and 15 touchdowns on the year. Peyton Wehner leads the Vikings with 1,583 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Both Seneca Valley and Central Catholic are looking to solidify their spots in the postseason. The Raiders are averaging 30 point per game, while allowing only 15. The Vikings have been outscored by their opponents, 193-172. Seneca Valley has not defeated Central since the 2018 WPIAL quarterfinals, 15-14. Since then, the Vikings have gone 4-0 and outscored the Raiders, 120-35. Chick’s Picks predicts that this trend will continue in this year’s edition. … Central Catholic over Seneca Valley

Class 5A

1-Bethel Park Black Hawks (7-1) at South Fayette Lions (5-3)

Bethel Park hits the road to take on South Fayette in Allegheny Six Conference action Friday night. The Black Hawks routed Moon last week, 56-6, while the Lions blanked Baldwin, 45-0. … Bethel Park quarterback Tanner Pfeuffer leads his squad with 1,093 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and seven rushing scores on the year. South Fayette quarterback Nico Lamonde is also approaching four digits in passing yards and has rushed for another 300 yards on the year. … The Black Hawks’ only loss this season came to Class 6A No. 4 Central Catholic, 30-22, in Week 2. Bethel Park has already punched its ticket to the postseason, while South Fayette is still looking to earn its spot. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Lions won’t get it done in this one. … Bethel Park over South Fayette

Class 4A

5-West Allegheny Indians (7-1) at 3-Central Valley Warriors (8-0)

Central Valley welcomes West Allegheny in a Parkway Conference showdown Friday night. Last week, the Warriors rolled over Ambridge, 49-7, while West Allegheny edged Blackhawk, 16-13. … Central Valley boasts one of the WPIAL’s top rushers in Bret FitzSimmons, who had tallied 1,214 yards and 22 touchdowns on the year. West Allegheny’s balanced offense is led by Gage Upton, who has thrown for 787 yards and eight touchdowns. Brock Cornell has rushed for 507 yards and 14 scores. … The Warriors’ offense is the highest-scoring in Class 4A, posting 46.8 points per game. Both defenses are allowing less than nine points per game. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Indians’ defense will slow down the Raiders running game and hand them a loss for the first time this season. … West Allegheny over Central Valley

Class 3A

Southmoreland Scotties (4-4) at 3-Belle Vernon Leopards (5-2)

The Scotties hit the road to take on the Leopards in an Interstate Conference battle Friday night. Southmoreland is coming off of a 42-21 victory over Greensburg Salem last week, while Belle Vernon routed Mt. Pleasant, 55-7. … The Scotties feature Kadin Keefer, one of the top passers in the WPIAL, who has thrown for 1,303 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Ty Keefer has been his favorite target, with 855 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. Southmoreland will need to find a way to slow down Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin, a Division I prospect, who has rushed for 512 yards and found paydirt 15 times on the year. … The Leopards’ defense has allowed only 69 points in seven games. Belle Vernon’s only losses this season came to Class 4A No. 2 McKeesport, 14-6, in Week 2, and Class 5A Penn-Trafford, 14-13, in Week 3. The Leopards have already clinched a playoff spot. The Scotties need a win to get in. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Scotties will still be on the outside looking in after this one. … Belle Vernon over Southmoreland

Class 2A

Mohawk Warriors (3-3) at Western Beaver Golden Beavers (7-1)

The Golden Beavers play host to the Warriors in a Midwestern Conference Saturday matinee. Last week, Western Beaver rolled over New Brighton, 60-13, while Mohawk knocked off Freedom, 42-13. … The Golden Beavers boast dual-threat quarterback Xander LeFebvre, who has thrown for 921 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for another 406 yards and nine scores. Tyson Florence leads the Western Beaver running game with 922 yards and 15 touchdowns on the year. The Warriors are led by Jay Wrona, who has thrown for 747 yards and 11 scores. … Western Beaver has locked in its spot in the postseason. Mohawk can get in with a win. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Warriors will need to wait another week to earn their playoff berth. … Western Beaver over Mohawk

Class A

Monessen Greyhounds (5-3) at Mapletown Maples (8-0)

The Greyhounds travel to take on the undefeated Maples in a Tri-County South Conference battle Friday night. Monessen routed Jefferson-Morgan last week, 70-30, while Mapletown flattened Bentworth, 49-3. … The Greyhounds are averaging 39.4 points per game behind a solid running game. Tyvaughn Kershaw and Daevon Burke have combined for 1,636 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns on the year. Monessen’s defense is giving up 27.4 point per game, and will face a tough test against the No. 2 rusher in the WPIAL this week. Mapletown’s Landon Stevenson has racked up 1,603 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns this season. The Maples also boast the top defense in Class A, allowing only 57 points in eight games. … Mapletown has already clinched a playoff spot. Monessen still needs a win to get in. Chick’s Picks predicts that the Greyhounds won’t get it this week. … Mapletown over Monessen

Class 6A

Nonconference

Mt. Lebanon over Baldwin

North Allegheny over Penn-Trafford

Canon-McMillan over Peters Township

Class 5A

Allegheny Six Conference

Upper St. Clair over Moon

Big East Conference

Gateway over Norwin

Hempfield over Plum

Northeast Conference

Penn Hills over Shaler

Pine-Richland over Woodland Hills

Nonconference

Franklin Regional over North Hills

Class 4A

Big Seven Conference

Thomas Jefferson over Connellsville

McKeesport over Latrobe

Laurel Highlands over Ringgold

Greater Allegheny Conference

Highlands over Armstrong

Mars over Hampton

North Catholic over Indiana

Parkway Conference

Aliquippa over Chartiers Valley

Ambridge over New Castle

Montour over Blackhawk

Nonconference

Trinity over Carrick

Fox Chapel over Kiski Area

Class 3A

Allegheny 6 Conference

Freeport over Valley

East Allegheny over Knoch

Shady Side Academy over Deer Lakes

Interstate Conference

Elizabeth Forward over Greensburg Salem

Mt. Pleasant over South Allegheny

Western Hills Conference

Beaver over Quaker Valley

Avonworth over Seton-LaSalle

West Mifflin over Hopewell

Nonconference

Class 2A

Allegheny Conference

Burrell over Derry

Ligonier Valley over Imani Christian

Serra Catholic over Apollo-Ridge

Steel Valley over Yough

Century Conference

Brentwood over Charleroi

Washington over Keystone Oaks

Sto-Rox over Waynesburg

Midwestern Conference

Beaver Falls over Freedom

Neshannock over Ellwood City

Riverside over New Brighton

Nonconference

McGuffey over South Park

Class A

Big 7 Conference

Rochester over Northgate

South Side Beaver over Union

Laurel over Summit Academy

Black Hills Conference

Burgettstown over Avella

Fort Cherry over Carlynton

Cornell over Chartiers-Houston

Eastern Conference

Clairton over Frazier

Jeannette over Springdale

Greensburg Central Catholic over Riverview

Nonconference

Leechburg over Shenango

Independent

Uniontown over Berlin-Brothersvalley

Albert Gallatin over Brownsville

McDowell over Butler

City League

Westinghouse over Perry

