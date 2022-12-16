Former North Allegheny star Ayden Owens runner-up for top college track award

By:

Thursday, December 15, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Courtesy of Walt Beazley North Allegheny grad Ayden Owens competes for Arkansas during the 2021-22 indoor season.

North Allegheny graduate and Arkansas decathlete Ayden Owens-Delerme was the runner-up for college track and field’s top honor Thursday night.

The Bowerman Award, created in 2009, is awarded annually to the top male and female athletes by the U.S. Track Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Florida State’s Trey Cunningham, the nation’s top hurdler, received the men’s award at a ceremony in Denver.

Owens-Delerme was trying to add another accolade to an award-winning junior year.

He was named the USTFCCCA National Field Athlete of the Year in June after earning All-American honors during both indoor and outdoor seasons. He won NCAA titles in the decathlon (outdoor) and heptathlon (indoor).

In July, Owens-Delerme placed fourth at the World Championships in the decathlon.

Watch the announcement here

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: North Allegheny