Former North Allegheny star Ayden Owens runner-up for top college track award
Thursday, December 15, 2022 | 10:13 PM
North Allegheny graduate and Arkansas decathlete Ayden Owens-Delerme was the runner-up for college track and field’s top honor Thursday night.
The Bowerman Award, created in 2009, is awarded annually to the top male and female athletes by the U.S. Track Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Florida State’s Trey Cunningham, the nation’s top hurdler, received the men’s award at a ceremony in Denver.
Owens-Delerme was trying to add another accolade to an award-winning junior year.
He was named the USTFCCCA National Field Athlete of the Year in June after earning All-American honors during both indoor and outdoor seasons. He won NCAA titles in the decathlon (outdoor) and heptathlon (indoor).
In July, Owens-Delerme placed fourth at the World Championships in the decathlon.
Champions. All of them. pic.twitter.com/8GqZcgpCxY
— The Bowerman (@thebowerman) December 16, 2022
