Former North Allegheny track star Ayden Owens transferring to Michigan

By: Chris Harlan

Monday, July 1, 2019 | 2:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Ayden Owens competes in the Class AAA boys 110 meter high hurdles preliminary Friday, May 25, 2018, during the PIAA track and field state championships at Shippensburg University.

Ayden Owens is moving from the Pac-12 to the Big 10.

Five days after announcing his plans to transfer, the former North Allegheny track star revealed Monday that he’s headed to Michigan. He was named Pac-12 freshman of the year this spring at Southern Cal.

Owens posted his decision on Facebook.

“I have decided to continue pursuing my academic and athletic interests at The University of Michigan. Go Blue!” he wrote.

Owens announced last week that he would be leaving Southern Cal after one season but didn’t say then where he was headed.

“I want to thank the University of Southern California, USC track and field, and the Trojan family for welcoming me and allowing me to excel as a freshman,” Owens wrote on June 26. “I know the friends and connections I have made will last a lifetime.

“Through thoughtful consideration I have decided to transfer schools,” he added. “I am in the process of selecting a university where I can continue to pursue my academic and athletic passions.”

Owens grabbed headlines in April when he broke the coveted 8,000-point decathlon mark in the Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa Pacific University. His 8,130-point total ranked third all-time internationally by an under-20 athlete using senior implements (taller hurdles, heavier shot and discus), according to Milesplit.com.

He was a five-time state champion hurdler in high school.

