Former WPIAL standout Anthony Johnson commits to Bowling Green football

By: Chris Harlan

Thursday, January 31, 2019 | 9:33 PM

Former Jeannette standout Anthony Johnson, who helped the Jayhawks win WPIAL and PIAA football titles in 2017, committed Thursday to Bowling Green.

Johnson announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound senior transferred in July to Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio. The defensive end chose the Mid-American Conference school from a list that included more than a dozen Division I offers, with Akron, Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Syracuse and Toledo among them.

Johnson was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com, which ranked him as the 66th-best recruit overall in Ohio.

He took up football only as a junior and led Jeannette with 134 tackles and 12 sacks.

His transfer to Ohio took him to his fifth school in four years, following stints at Chartiers Valley, Lincoln Park, Allderdice and Jeannette.

