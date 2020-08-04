Former WPIAL star Phil Jurkovec receives NCAA waiver, eligible at Boston College

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 | 4:21 PM

Associated Press Former Pine-Richland quarterback Phil Jurkovec transferred from Notre Dame to Boston College in January.

Former WPIAL star quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who transferred from Notre Dame to Boston College in January, was granted an NCAA waiver Tuesday that makes him immediately eligible.

The Pine-Richland graduate has three years of eligibility remaining.

Boston College begins preseason camp Thursday.

At Notre Dame, Jurkovec played in six games in 2019, completing 12 of 16 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2018.

Jurkovec was the Trib HSSN Football Player of the Year and Athlete of the Year as a senior in the 2017-18 school year. He threw for 3,696 yards that season and led Pine-Richland to WPIAL and PIAA Class 6A championships.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

