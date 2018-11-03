Fort Cherry blanks GCC to reach PIAA Class A volleyball playoffs
By: Jerin Steele
Saturday, November 3, 2018 | 2:39 PM
Greensburg Central Catholic girls volleyball’s bid to qualify for the PIAA playoffs fell short with a 3-0 loss to Fort Cherry in the WPIAL Class A consolation game Saturday at Fox Chapel.
The Rangers advanced to the state tournament, winning 25-21, 25-17, 25-21.
Freshman Rebecca Hess led the Centurions with six kills and fellow freshman Isabella Guerrieri had four kills.
Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.
Tags: Fort Cherry, Greensburg C.C.
