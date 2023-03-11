Fox Chapel boys battle their way into PIAA tournament field

Saturday, March 11, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Asher White (21) hits a 3-pointer in the second quarter of the WPIAL Class 5A playoff game against North Hills on Feb. 22.

Asher White knew that Fox Chapel basketball wasn’t going to be the same before this season started. The 6-foot-3 sophomore forward would need to be one of many players who needed to step into roles to make sure the Foxes were on the right track.

“Last year, I played very little,” White said. “If we were up by 20, I would go in. We lost five seniors and that opened it up to a whole new team. I’ve tried to do whatever the team needs, whether it is shooting or rebounding.”

Fox Chapel found the right mix to get to the PIAA Class 5A playoffs. The Foxes, who were scheduled to play District 3 champion Exeter in the first round March 10 on the road, had to dig in and fight to make it back. Results from Fox Chapel’s game against Exeter were too late for this edition.

The Foxes qualified for the state playoffs after losing three straight to end the regular season and having to battle through the WPIAL consolation bracket to get a spot in the state tournament.

“I think we got satisfied when we qualified for the playoffs,” Fox Chapel coach Zach Skrinjar said. “But it was three quality teams we played down the stretch. Those were all playoff teams, and we responded with one of our better games of the year against TJ.”

The Foxes beat Thomas Jefferson, 62-45, in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs. After losing to North Hills in the WPIAL quarterfinals and Mars in the fifth-place game, Fox Chapel beat McKeesport in the seventh-place game. Jefferson Moorefield-Brown led Fox Chapel with 19 points in the win over McKeesport.

Caden Kaiser also scored 11 for the Foxes.

The Foxes had previously lost to the Tigers to end the regular season.

“Once playoff time came around, we tried to key in to another level of details and the little things,” White said.

Skrinjar was excited about Fox Chapel having the opportunity to travel out east for its PIAA opener. Playing extra games at the state tournament will provide his young team with valuable experience. The Foxes lost in the state semifinals to Archbishop Wood last season.

“Any time you play into March, it’s a great reward,” Skrinjar said.

White is happy with the progress the team has made since the season started.

“We’re going to keep a good amount of guys for next year unlike last year,” White said. “It will be an easier transition and we added a few more pieces. It won’t be a whole team overhaul like last year.”

