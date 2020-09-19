Fox Chapel girls soccer enters new section with deep, talented roster

Saturday, September 19, 2020 | 11:01 AM

With 11 seniors and seven returning starters leading the way for the 2020 season, the Fox Chapel girls soccer team has its sights set on big things in Section 3-AAAA and beyond.

“Our senior class is strong and dedicated, and we expect a high bar to be set at practice,” coach Peter Torres said.

The 2019 WPIAL quarterfinalist switched sections in the offseason.

Gone are home-and-home matchups against the likes of North Allegheny, Seneca Valley, Butler and Pine-Richland. Fox Chapel battled down to the wire in the section playoff race and finished tied with Pine-Richland for the final playoff berth.

The Foxes say hello this season to new section foes in Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Latrobe, Hempfield and Allderdice.

Torres expects the same challenging battles throughout this section slate.

He knows of the strength of the section from last year’s WPIAL quarterfinal battle against Norwin, a matchup that went into overtime before the top-seeded and eventual runner-up Knights prevailed, 4-3.

Fox Chapel, No. 3 in the Tribune-Review Class AAAA preseason rankings, didn’t have to wait long for a close and competitive section battle as the Foxes edged Penn-Trafford, 4-3, in their season opener Sept. 8.

Britta Lagerquist, a senior forward, paced the offense with a hat trick.

“Britta is one of the hardest workers on the team with deceptive speed on offense,” Torres said.

Returning All-WPIAL senior forward and Eastern Kentucky recruit Lucy Ream, who led the Foxes with 12 goals last season, added a score against the Warriors.

Junior forward Lauren Rabbitt, sophomore midfielder Makayla Mulholland and freshman midfielder/defender Sydney Schutzman assisted on goals, and the goalkeeper combination of senior Sammi Dunlap and sophomore Molly McNaughton helped score the victory.

“Both Sammi and Molly contributed last year, and we expect them to perform at a high level again this year,” Torres said.

Despite losing key pieces of the offense and defense to graduation from last year’s team, Torres likes the makeup of this year’s squad, which includes returning all-section players in Mulholland and junior midfielder Kaylee Uribe.

Torres said he also expects big things from senior forward Emma Wecht.

“Emma is a physically strong forward who has scored some goals for us in the past, and we expect that to continue,” he said.

Junior Carlie Barnett returns as a defensive anchor.

“We hope to use her experience to create a solid and cohesive defensive unit,” Torres said.

Also hoping to make an impact this year for the Foxes are seniors Lauren Marotte (forward), Lizzy McKee (forward), Sophia Oehrle (midfielder), Katie Eisengart (midfielder/defender) and Addie Smith (defender); juniors Hope Matthis (defender), Addie Piper (defender) and Anna Nury (defender); and sophomore Lilygrace Goodworth (forward).

Torres said several freshmen, including Schutzman, Anna Troutman (defender) and Kate Friday (midfielder/defender), stood out in the preseason.

“We had a fantastic JV team last year, so we expect those players to fight for varsity time,” Torres said. “We have some younger players who can step in and rise to the occasion.”

