Fox Chapel hockey looks to build on breakthrough season

By:

Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Danny Downey works between Kiski Area defenders last season.

After a spectacular season that saw Fox Chapel hockey post a 20-0-2 record before losing in the PIHL semifinals to Norwin, the Foxes are back for more.

Fox Chapel started the new season Oct. 3 with a 5-2 victory over Kiski Area.

Danny Downey scored a hat trick and Mason Heininger contributed assists on all five goals for the Foxes.

“Both played very well,” said fifth-year Fox Chapel coach Cam Raidna. “They’re leaders of our team who stepped up when we needed them to and did their job.”

One of the six graduated players who the Foxes need to replace was goalkeeper Nash Wedner. His replacement, Joe Rattner, did a stellar job in the opener, stopping 26 of 28 Kiski Area shots.

“Joe is solid. He’s the backbone of our team, just like Nash was last year,” Raidna said. “We know that Joe’s going to make every stop he can and we’re going to help him in every way we can. We know he’s going to win and keep us in hockey games.”

Raidna is pleased with how Rattner handled taking a back seat to Wedner after playing his freshman year and has now emerged ready to take over in the net.

Said Raidna: “He learned from watching Nash and has really come into his own and really through the offseason and preseason has shown his ability to be the No. 1 goalkeeper.”

The Foxes have high hopes for freshman forward Killian Kissane and sophomore forward Dom Casile, who didn’t play last year. Both are being counted on to help replace the scoring lost by graduation.

“Issac Jacobs and Sam Smith, a junior and senior, are ready to step up into a role that was void from last year,” Raidna said. “I’m as excited for them as I am for our returning players.”

After just five victories in the 2020-21 season, Fox Chapel exploded back into the ranks of contenders with the 19-game winning streak. Losses were in overtime to Norwin at the end of the regular season and in the Penguins Cup semifinals.

“That loss to Norwin stung,” Raidna said. “We definitely didn’t forget about it, and we use it as motivation. It’s not something we’re going to dwell over and overthink or compensate. We know how to play and how we want to play. We’re using the disappointment last year as a motivating factor to not want to have that feeling, that same taste in our mouth as last year.”

Fox Chapel will once again be in the Class A ranks, this time in the Varsity Blue Division facing not only Norwin and Kiski Area, but also Indiana, Shaler, Freeport, Plum, Greensburg Salem, Wheeling Catholic, Hampton and Westmont Hilltop.

“Norwin’s going to be tough again,” Raidna said. “I like the little rivalry we built with them last year. Indiana’s back down in Single-A. They’re a hard team to play against. Montour’s not in our division, but they’re always a hard team to play.”

Fox Chapel will again play its home games at the Alpha Complex in Harmar.

Assistant coaches will be John Gratton and Cullen Raidna, the head coach’s twin brother.

Tags: Fox Chapel