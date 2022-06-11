Fox Chapel Sports Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2022

By:

Saturday, June 11, 2022 | 9:01 AM

The 2022 Fox Chapel Area Schools Sports Hall of Fame seven inductees stand outside the Harmar House ballroom on June 4. From left are: Miles Dieffenbach, Amanda Zambrano Daquelente, Patrick Frank, Jeff Armor, Reed Clarke, Nadia Luttner, Matthew Rudzki.

The Fox Chapel Area Schools Sports Hall of Fame has seven new members.

The organization’s 25th induction banquet was held recently at the Harmar House where honorees ranged from a three-year starting football lineman at Penn State to a hometown District Justice.

Miles Dieffenbach was a four-year starter for Fox Chapel’s football team and was named all-state in 2008 and ’09.

He was rated the nation’s top center by ESPN and played in the Under Armour All-American game in Orlando, Fla.

Dieffenbach went on to Penn State where he lettered three times and started 27 games for the Nittany Lions.

He was named a Big Ten Conference Academic All-American from 2012-14.

Dieffenbach is now an investment manager for Carnegie Mellon.

Amanda Zambrano Daquelente excelled in soccer at Fox Chapel and at Franklin & Marshall College.

She scored 74 career goals while with the Foxes and was named all-WPIAL and all-state for the 2001 season.

At Franklin & Marshall, she tallied 40 career goals and was named four times to Centennial Conference academic honors. Zambrano Daquelente is now a partner in the Pittsburgh law firm of Meyer, Unkovic and Scott LLP.

Patrick Frank earned eight varsity letters in three sports — two in cross country, two in baseball and four in wrestling. He was a 1998 Valley News Dispatch all-star in wrestling and has officiated in the highest levels of the high school and collegiate wrestling ranks, including three NCAA Division I individual championships and three PIAA championships.

Frank also officiates high school football and baseball.

Jeff Armor lettered in soccer three times and earned all-WPIAL honors in 1981 and ’82. He went on to Lehigh University where he earned four soccer letters and captained the 1985 squad, scoring 12 goals and 14 assists while playing sweeper and defense.

Armor came back to Fox Chapel where he was an assistant to Erik Ingram from 2008-16. The Foxes made the WPIAL playoffs each of those seasons. He currently resides in Seabrook Island, S.C.

Reed Clarke came to Fox Chapel as an educator in 1966 and coached cross country for seven years, boys golf for nine years and girls golf for nine years.

He was, perhaps, most recognized as the scorekeeper at Fox Chapel basketball games from 1989-2017.

Clarke was a PIAA swimming official for 30 years and served on the board of directors for the Pittsburgh Youth Golf Foundation from 2006-12 and is a Tri-State PGA Golf Hall of Fame member.

Nadia Luttner is one of the most successful golfers in Fox Chapel history.

She was a four-year starter for the Foxes. As a freshman, Luttner helped the team to an undefeated season and was second in both the WPIAL and PIAA championships.

As a sophomore, she finished third in the state tourney, and the Foxes finished as WPIAL runner-up. In her junior season, both Luttner and the team were WPIAL runners-up.

She capped her high school career with a WPIAL team title and an individual silver medal.

She competed in college at Kansas and at Coastal Carolina.

Matthew Rudzki was an outstanding distance runner for the Foxes as a four-time letter winner in cross country, a three-time state qualifier and a two-time WPIAL medalist.

In track, he lettered three times, was a WPIAL medalist in the 3,200-meter run and was part of the team that set a school record in the distance medley relay.

At Washington & Jefferson College, he was a two-time Presidents’ Athletic Conference cross country individual champion, the first in school history.

Since then, he has traded his running shoes for a judicial robe, serving now as the magisterial district judge for the Fox Chapel area communities.

Tags: Fox Chapel