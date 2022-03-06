Fox Chapel stuns top-seeded North Hills to win 1st WPIAL title in 45 years

Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 8:36 PM

Eli Yofan is Fox Chapel’s unquestioned star, but his teammates had their fingerprints all over this championship win.

Yofan made only one basket, yet the No. 2 seed Fox Chapel pulled off an upset victory over No. 1 North Hills, 43-36, in the WPIAL Class 6A final Saturday night at Petersen Events Center.

The WPIAL title was the first for Fox Chapel (24-1) since 1977.

J.P. Dockey led the Foxes with 10 points, while Yofan, Colin Kwiatkowski and Russell Fenton each scored eight.

Devin Burgess scored 13 points for North Hills (24-1), which was seeking its first WPIAL title.

North Hills won by 30 points when the teams met in December, but Fox Chapel kept it close into the second half and jumped ahead in the fourth quarter.

Yofan went 1 for 11 from the field and was held without a basket until he made a 3-pointer with six minutes left in the fourth. His 3 from the right corner broke a 28-28 tie, giving the Foxes a lead they never lost. A layup by Will Blass pushed Fox Chapel’s lead to 31-28 with about four minutes left.

