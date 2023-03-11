Fox Chapel swimmer leaves seed time in dust in dominant performance at WPIAL meet

By:

Saturday, March 11, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Christian Dantey celebrates after winning the WPIAL Class 3A boys 200-yard freestyle March 2 at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

Fox Chapel swimming coach Dan Taylor was more than pleased with how sophomore Christian Dantey attacked the 200 freestyle at the WPIAL Class 3A championships at Trees Pool.

Coming in seeded fifth with a qualifying time of 1 minute, 44.54 seconds, Dantey blew away the field and won his first individual title with a swim of 1:40.85.

“I think everyone, himself included, was confident that he would have a good race,” Fox Chapel swimming coach Dan Taylor said. “But if you saw that race in person, he really dominated that race. For him to finish the way he did exceeded expectations. We would like to see him get under 1:40 at states.”

Dantey knew that he would be competitive at WPIALs. Drawing on his experience from the PIAA meet last season, Dantey believed he would be able to grab a gold medal.

“Last year at states, I went a 1:42, and the fastest heat time coming in (at WPIALs) was a 1:43, so I knew I was the fastest swimmer there,” Dantey said after the race. “I saw the fifth seed as nothing to really worry about. It just feels amazing. Ever since states last year, I dreamed every single day about being first on the podium.”

Fox Chapel qualified a large contingent for states this year. Fourteen athletes total between the boys and girls team were scheduled to compete at Bucknell University. Sophie Shao, a senior and Brown commit, piled up more first-place finishes as well.

She defended her WPIAL title in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:02.85 and won the 100 fly with a swim of 53.98 seconds. Taylor said he was proud of how Shao swam.

“It was good because she wasn’t at full rest,” Taylor said. “She was seeded by enough margin in both races we decided to not rest her. We wanted to see her time drop at states. I know she was stressed about not resting. She is confident with her abilities.”

Fox Chapel’s girls finished second as a team behind North Allegheny. Taylor was pleased with how the Foxes competed with the Tigers.

“(NA) is a great and deep program,” Taylor said. “Our team finish speaks to the commitment the kids have and how the program is. We try every year to try and take NA down. We have a ways to go.”

SSA sends 5 to states

The Bulldogs earned medals in four events, and between the boys and girls team were scheduled to have athletes competing in five events in states. Sophomore Ellis Berkman finished sixth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.95 seconds. She also finished 11th in the 100 free to earn the first alternate spot for the PIAA in that event.

Soren Cooper qualified for the PIAA meet in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Cooper was also on the 200 and 400 free relays, which also punched their tickets to states. Austin Liu, Jasper Chapman and Kevin Johnson were also part of the 200 and 400 free relays.

Tags: Fox Chapel, Shady Side Academy