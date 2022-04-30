Fox Chapel to induct 7 new members into Sports Hall of Fame

Saturday, April 30, 2022 | 10:01 AM

Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Miles Dieffenbach competes in a game Friday, September 4, 2009. Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Nadia Luttner tees off on 17 at the WPIAL team golf championship on October 14, 2010 at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon. Previous Next

The Fox Chapel Area School District Sports Hall of Fame will induct seven new members at its 25th induction banquet, June 4 at the Harmar House.

Here is a sketch of the 2022 inductees listed alphabetically with their graduation years in parentheses:

Jeff Armor (1981)

A two-time all-WPIAL selection in soccer, Armor earned three varsity letters with the Foxes and was a team captain in 1980 and ‘81. While at Fox Chapel, his career included 38 goals and 30 assists.

At Lehigh, he was a four-year letter winner, team captain and MVP his senior season where he was also all-East Coast Conference. In 1985 while playing sweeper and defense, he tallied 12 goals and 14 assists.

Armor continued his playing career after graduating from Lehigh, playing for a variety of amateur teams.

Armor was also an assistant coach with the Foxes from 2008-16 under head coach Erik Ingram. The Foxes made the WPIAL playoffs all nine seasons and reached the championship game twice and qualified for the PIAA playoffs three times.

Reed Clarke

A familiar face at the basketball scorers’ table at Fox Chapel games for 19 seasons, Clarke was an educator in the health and physical education departments from 1966-96.

He began his coaching tenure at the school as cross country coach from 1967-73. But Clarke is best remembered for his time as golf coach with the girls from 1980-88 and the boys from 1988-96.

During that time, Michelle Michanowicz won back-to-back PIAA golf titles in 1980 and ’81, and Calay Jaynes brought home the state title in 1988.

Clarke was a PIAA swimming official for 30 years and earned a distinguished service award from the Tri-State Professional Golf Association and is in the association’s hall of fame.

Amanda Zambrano Daquelente (2002)

A letter-winner in all four seasons with the Fox Chapel girls soccer team, she scored 74 goals in her Foxes career and was named all-WPIAL and all-section multiple times by the Western Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association.

She was named to the all-state team in 2001.

Continuing her excellence at Franklin & Marshall with an academic scholarship, Zambrano Daquelente scored 40 goals in her career with the Diplomats. She was named all-Centennial Conference four times and finished sixth in all-time career goals.

Following her playing career, she graduated from Duquesne’s School of Law in 2010 and is a partner in the law firm of Meyer Unkovic & Scott LLP.

Miles Dieffenbach (2010)

Rated the No. 1 center in his senior season by ESPN, Dieffenbach lettered in four seasons with the Foxes and was named to the 2009 all-state first team as an offensive lineman.

To cap his high school career, he played in the 2010 Under Armour All-American game in Orlando, Fla.

Dieffenbach sifted through 10 Division I college offers before settling on Penn State. While with the Nittany Lions, he earned three letters and started 27 games, winning the Ridge Riley Award as Best Teammate and was a three-time member of the Big 10 Conference’s All-Academic team. After a brief stint with the Steelers in the 2015 preseason schedule, he is now an investment manager at Carnegie Mellon.

Patrick Frank (1998)

Winner of eight varsity letters while at Fox Chapel — two each in cross country and baseball, along with four in wrestling — Frank was the winningest wrestler in school history when he graduated.

He was a Valley News Dispatch wrestling all-star in 1998.

After his playing days, Frank has become successful in officiating. He has been selected to officiate at five national collegiate wrestling championships — three in Division I and two in Division II.

The Syracuse grad has also officiated at three PIAA wrestling championships and numerous WPIAL playoff contests in football, wrestling and baseball.

Nadia Luttner (2011)

One of the most successful golfers in Fox Chapel’s 61-year history, Luttner was a four-year starter and letter winner.

She finished second in both the WPIAL and PIAA individual tournaments as a freshman. As a sophomore, she finished third at states and the team was WPIAL runner-up

Luttner and the team were both second in the WPIAL championships. As a senior, the Foxes won the WPIAL title and Nadia won the silver medal in the individual tourney.

In college, Luttner competed at Kansas and earned a bachelor’s degree at Coastal Carolina near Myrtle Beach, S.C.

She is now director of business development at Luttner Financial Group in Stuart, Fla.

Matt Rudzki (2004)

Now known as Magisterial District Judge Matthew Rudzki from the Fox Chapel area, he was one of the most decorated distance runners in school history.

In cross country, he was a four-time letter winner, a three-time state qualifier and a two-time WPIAL medalist.

In track, he lettered three times, was a WPIAL medalist in the 3,200-meter run and was part of the team that set a school distance medley relay record.

He later attended Washington & Jefferson, graduating in 2008 after a stellar career as a rare, two-sport collegiate athlete.

Among his honors in college, Rudzki bested a 96-runner field to win the Presidents’ Athletic Conference 8,000-meter run with a time of 26:32.

The judge and his family now live in Sharpsburg.

Tags: Fox Chapel