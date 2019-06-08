Fox Chapel track and field team’s reasons for optimism are abundant

By: Marty Stewart

Saturday, June 8, 2019 | 7:41 AM

Submitted The Fox Chapel 1,600-meter relay team of (from left) Kate Carnevale, Sarena Seeger, Maddy Kieffer and Abby Kieffer set a school record at the PIAA championship meet May 25. Submitted Fox Chapel’s Christian Fitch was a PIAA medalist in the 3,200 at the state championships May 25, 2019, at Shippensburg. Previous Next

In terms of qualifiers for the WPIAL and PIAA track and field championships, it was a satisfying year for the Fox Chapel track team.

“I was happy with the number of WPIAL qualifiers we had,” FC coach Tom Moul said. “It was more than we’ve ever had. We also had a good number making states, as well. We had one relay team and four individuals go to states.”

Recent graduates Anna Folkerts, Sarena Seeger, Annika Urban, Eras Yager, Hannah Flanders and Kate Carnevale will be difficult to replace. Carnevale and Seeger led the girls in points this spring.

On the boys team, Korey Simmons, Ian Brown, Avery Bursick and Greg Overbeck graduated. Simmons, along with junior Christian Fitch, were the points leaders.

Key returning athletes will include Abby Kieffer (middle distance), Maddy Kiefer (sprints), Brooke Krally (distance), Grace Sisson (distance), Yezzie Chaudry (throws), Jessica McCann(throws), Fitch (distance), Evan Kieffer (sprints), Ethan Flanders (middle distance), Jack Lorence (distance), Cam Wilson (sprints) and Warner Macklin (jumps).

“We also have lots of young freshman and sophomores who performed well and earned letters,” Moul said. “They will hopefully be even better next year.”

The pleasant surprises were plentiful this season.

“The throwers had a very good year with three girls — Eras Yager, Yezzie Chaudry and Jing McCann — making it to the WPIALs,” Moul said. “Our girls (3,200-meter relay) finishing third at WPIALs was such a great achievement, especially since we didn’t really have any true 800 runners on that team. It was three distance kids and one sprinter who reached down and pulled out some great races.

“It was a good season, and we had a lot of fun. We’ll be losing some great kids, but we’re looking forward to next spring.”

