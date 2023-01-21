Fox Chapel track team gets off to fast start to indoor season

Saturday, January 21, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Fox Chapel Athletics Fox Chapel’s Anna Troutman competes during the 2022 outdoor season.

Fox Chapel’s Anna Troutman didn’t get the opportunity to compete in the WPIAL outdoor track championships last season due to an injury. But after her debut with the Foxes’ indoor track team last season, she left a lasting impression.

During the indoor season, she set school records in the 60-meter hurdles and the high jump and helped the 4×200 relay set a new record.

Troutman made a big splash in the first TSTCA meet at Edinboro this year. She finished third in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 11 inches and third in the 60-meter hurdles (9.87 seconds).

“I was pleased given it was the first meet of the season and the first chance to compete this season,” Fox Chapel indoor track coach Thomas Moul said. “She’s a competitive girl and she is focused. I think we will get a lot of good performances out of her.”

The Foxes have a big group of athletes out for indoor track this season. Fox Chapel is like many track and field programs, which try to use the indoor season to get kids excited for the spring. Indoor track is a club sport that requires a lot of dedication.

The Foxes will have between 60 and 70 kids competing during the indoor season.

“This is a chance to get kids interested in the sport,” Moul said. “It takes a special kind of kid because of how long the meets are. It gives them a chance to see how competitive they can be and help spur their interest in the sport of track in general.”

Alyssa Quackenbush also had a strong showing at the meet, finishing second in the 60-meter dash (8.21) and fourth in the 200 (27.69). Clara Kelley finished fourth in the 3,000-meter run (11:27.55).

On the boys’ side, Rowan Gwin had the top individual performances for the Foxes. He finished second in the mile run and third in the 3,000-meter run.

Anna Kintner also grabbed two top 10 finishes by taking sixth in the long jump (15-7 ½) and triple jump (32-2 ½).

“Rowan had a good cross-country season,” Moul said. “He’s a real focused kid and has been looking forward to what he did. Alyssa came on the scene as a freshman. It was nice seeing her perform at such a high level.”

Andrew Orlando (sixth, triple jump), Damian Blum (eighth, 400 dash) and Claire Conti (seventh, shot put) also finished in the top 10 in their respective events for Fox Chapel.

