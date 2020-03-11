Fox Chapel’s Manelis earns bronze at PIAA Class AAA boys diving championships

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 4:30 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s David Manelis competes at the PIAA Class AAA diving championships March 11, 2020, at Bucknell.

Fox Chapel junior David Manelis led the WPIAL contingent with a third-place finish in the Class AAA boys diving championship Thursday at Bucknell University.

The WPIAL champion finished the 11-dive competition with 472.25 points and maintain the position he held entering the three-dive finals.

“I feel I did alright overall,” said Manelis, who finished second at states last year. “I messed up one dive, but other than that, I did pretty good.”

Manelis produced 144 points over his three semifinal dives to move up from sixth place after the five-dive first round. He positioned himself to make a move as he was only three points away from fourth after the initial five dives.

“With his voluntary dives, he was very consistent,” Fox Chapel diving coach Joey Ference said. “He fell just short on a 3.2-degree dive, but that can happen when you do harder dives. I was happy he did his reverse-two-and-a-half. He’s been practicing that, working his butt off with that, and he nailed it at this meet. His last dive, his inward-two-and-a-half, was another dive he had been working on, and he did that solid, too. Overall, he did awesome, and I’m proud of him.”

The field again chased Emmaus senior Brendan McCourt. The Texas commit led from beginning to end and finished with 551.80 points.

Conor Geising, a sophomore from Abington in District 1, finished second with 515.85 points. He was third last year in his PIAA debut.

Seneca Valley junior Trevor Elliott, the WPIAL runner-up, also made the finals and finished 15th with 339.80 points.

