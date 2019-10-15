Franklin Regional boys make national soccer rankings

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 4:47 PM

Franklin Regional’s Anthony DiFalco works against South Fayette’s Max Snodgrass during their game Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Murrysville.

Franklin Regional is considered one of the top 50 boys high school soccer teams in the country.

TopDrawerSoccer.com, a reputable nationwide website that follows and rates college, high school and club soccer, has the Panthers at No. 45 in its latest fall national rankings.

Franklin Regional (15-0-1), the likely No. 1 seed in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs — the brackets come out Wednesday — has allowed just three goals while posting 13 shutouts.

The defending WPIAL champion Panthers have not lost in 38 consecutive regular season games.

The Panthers also check in at No. 4 in TopDrawer’s Mid-Atlantic Region rankings and are No. 2 in the state behind Lower Merion.

Other WPIAL teams also made the rankings. The Mars girls are No. 4 in the Mid-Atlantic Region and No. 8 in the state, ahead of Norwin (10), Peters Township (11) and Moon (13).

The Plum boys are No. 8 in the region and No. 4 in the state.

