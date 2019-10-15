Franklin Regional boys make national soccer rankings
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 4:47 PM
Franklin Regional is considered one of the top 50 boys high school soccer teams in the country.
TopDrawerSoccer.com, a reputable nationwide website that follows and rates college, high school and club soccer, has the Panthers at No. 45 in its latest fall national rankings.
Franklin Regional (15-0-1), the likely No. 1 seed in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs — the brackets come out Wednesday — has allowed just three goals while posting 13 shutouts.
The defending WPIAL champion Panthers have not lost in 38 consecutive regular season games.
The Panthers also check in at No. 4 in TopDrawer’s Mid-Atlantic Region rankings and are No. 2 in the state behind Lower Merion.
Other WPIAL teams also made the rankings. The Mars girls are No. 4 in the Mid-Atlantic Region and No. 8 in the state, ahead of Norwin (10), Peters Township (11) and Moon (13).
The Plum boys are No. 8 in the region and No. 4 in the state.
Boys rankings:
Girls rankings:
Tags: Franklin Regional, Mars, Moon, Norwin, Peters Township, Plum