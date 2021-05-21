Franklin Regional boys tennis falls in PIAA quarterfinals

By:

Friday, May 21, 2021 | 5:42 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Advait Kulkarni (left) and Anup Nadesan play against North Allegheny in the WPIAL AAA boys tennis doubles tournament April 28.

The Franklin Regional boys tennis team’s remarkable season came to an end in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals with a 4-0 loss to District 1 champion Lower Merion on Friday at Hershey Racquet Club.

Lower Merion won at No. 2 and 3 singles and No. 1 and 2 doubles. The No. 1 singles match was not completed because Lower Merion’s victory was clinched.

Franklin Regional’s banner year included an undefeated regular season, a 21st section title and a runner-up finish in the WPIAL team tournament. The team of Anup Nadesan and Advait Kulkarni also won the school’s first WPIAL doubles championship.

The season isn’t over for Nadesan and Kulkarni. They’ll open PIAA doubles tournament play against Abhiraj and Abhineet Srivastava of Downington East at 2 p.m. May 28 at Hershey Racquet Club.

Lower Merion 4, Franklin Regional 0

Singles: 1. Vikas Miller (LM) vs. No. 1 Anup Nadesan, DNF. 2. Justin Minerva (LM) d. Shrey Ramesh, 6-1, 6-1. 3. Justin Yi (LM) d. Advait Kulkarni, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: 1. Brian Yi/ Ethan Blum (LM) d. Vishal Thulasiram/Aditya Arkalgud, 6-0, 6-1. Stoyan Angelov/Mark Lancaster (LM) d. Prerit Yadav/Dhruv Kulkarni, 6-3, 6-4.

Tags: Franklin Regional