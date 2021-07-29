Franklin Regional expected to name Jesse Reed as new boys basketball coach

Thursday, July 29, 2021 | 2:27 PM

Sebak Insurance Company Jesse Reed, who played at Saltsburg, Greensburg Central Catholic and The Kiski School, is the recommended candidate to be the next boys basketball coach at Franklin Regional.

Franklin Regional will recommend Jesse Reed to be its boys head basketball coach Monday at a school board meeting.

Reed, a former standout at Saltsburg, Greensburg Central Catholic and The Kiski School, most recently served as an assistant at Carnegie Mellon for two years.

A standout at American University, Reed will replace Steve Scorpion, who was not retained after four seasons.

Reed, who coached as a grad assistant for two years at Saint Vincent, played professionally in Luxembourg with Residence Walferdange and averaged 17 points and six rebounds in the Luxembourg-Total League.

At American, he scored 1,405 points and was a three-time All-Patriot League selection. A terrific student, Reed helped lead the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament in 2014.

A former Tribune-Review Player of the Year, Reed scored 1,599 points in high school.

Scorpion was 53-34 and led the Panthers to the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs all four years, with two PIAA postseason trips. Franklin Regional reached the WPIAL championship in 2017-18.

Reed works for Sebak Insurance Company.

