Franklin Regional expected to name Jesse Reed as new boys basketball coach
By:
Thursday, July 29, 2021 | 2:27 PM
Franklin Regional will recommend Jesse Reed to be its boys head basketball coach Monday at a school board meeting.
Reed, a former standout at Saltsburg, Greensburg Central Catholic and The Kiski School, most recently served as an assistant at Carnegie Mellon for two years.
A standout at American University, Reed will replace Steve Scorpion, who was not retained after four seasons.
Reed, who coached as a grad assistant for two years at Saint Vincent, played professionally in Luxembourg with Residence Walferdange and averaged 17 points and six rebounds in the Luxembourg-Total League.
At American, he scored 1,405 points and was a three-time All-Patriot League selection. A terrific student, Reed helped lead the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament in 2014.
A former Tribune-Review Player of the Year, Reed scored 1,599 points in high school.
Scorpion was 53-34 and led the Panthers to the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs all four years, with two PIAA postseason trips. Franklin Regional reached the WPIAL championship in 2017-18.
Reed works for Sebak Insurance Company.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Franklin Regional
More Basketball• New Riverview basketball coaches hit ground running
• Quaker Valley boys basketball makes most of summer competition
• Jeannette basketball coach Adrian Batts adds athletic director duties
• Westmoreland notebook: Southmoreland duo could become IUP teammates
• Carlynton hires new girls volleyball, basketball coaches