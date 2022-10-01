Franklin Regional grad Michael Krauza works his way to Double-A in Mets system

Saturday, October 1, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Submitted| Ron Russek II Franklin Regional grad Michael Krauza pitches for the Cleburne Railroaders during the 2021 season.

It’s been an adventurous summer for Franklin Regional grad Michael Krauza.

The Murrysville native started his summer pitching for the Cleburne (Texas) Railroaders in the American Association, an independent league.

He posted an 0-1 record in 15 games for Cleburne, allowing 12 hits in 18 innings of relief, striking out 23 with an ERA of 2.00. He played at Cleburne from May 14 to June 21.

Krauza never gave up his dream of playing pro baseball. After playing club baseball at Xavier for two seasons, Krauza transferred to St. Bonaventure. He eventually finished his collegiate career pitching for Mercyhurst.

“God has a plan for me, and I’m going to follow it to see how far he takes me,” Krauza said. “It’s been an amazing journey.”

Krauza signed a minor league deal with the New York Mets on June 24 and pitched one game for High-A Brooklyn in the South Atlantic League before being assigned to the Florida State League at Class A St. Lucie. There he went 1-2 with an ERA of 6.75 in 9.1 innings. He allowed 10 hits and struck out 23.

Krauza was promoted to the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Eastern League on Aug. 25.

He pitched in six games and was 2-0 with an ERA of 2.70 in six games. He worked 6.2 innings.

Krauza picked up his first win in Double-A in his debut against the Reading Fightin’ Phils on Aug. 28.

“It was a lot of fun and stressful,” Krauza said. “I just keep working hard and maybe someday I’ll find myself pitching in New York or at PNC Park against the Pirates.”

