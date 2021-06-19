Franklin Regional grad Palmer Jackson finishes 4th at Sunnehanna Amateur

By:

Saturday, June 19, 2021 | 4:24 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Palmer Jackson watches a drive on No. 13 at Sunnehanna Country Club in preparation for the Sunnehanna Amateur on Tuesday.

Palmer Jackson’s late charge at the 68th Sunnehanna Amateur came up a little short Saturday, but the Franklin Regional grad and Notre Dame sophomore sure can build off his performance.

After carding a tournament-low 6-under-par 64,which included nine birdies, during Friday’s third round, Jackson added six more birdies during a final round 2-under 68, finishing the tournament with an impressive 6-under 274.

Jackson tied for fourth, three shots behind winner Trent Phillips, who finished 9-under 271 at Sunnehanna Country Club in Westmont.

Phillips, who plays golf at the University of George, shot a 2-under 68 during the final round to hold off Duke’s Ian Siebers (8-under) and Texas’ Travis Vick (7-under).

Jackson had two bogeys and a double-bogey 5 on the par 3 No. 10. He rebounded with four birdies after the stumble at No. 10.

He tied with long drive champion (435 yards) Leo Oyo of Tokyo, Japan, who plays at Oklahoma State.

Nathan Smith (Brookville/Pittsburgh) finished at 6-over, tied for 47th.

Local players failing to make the final round were Mark Goetz (Greensburg), Sean Knapp (Oakmont), Connor Schmidt (Venetia), Rick Stimmel (Pittsburgh) and Brock Matava (Homer City).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional