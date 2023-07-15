Franklin Regional soccer players join select team for national tournament in Florida

By:

Saturday, July 15, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Submitted | Nicole Kaforey The 05 BVB Premier team was scheduled to play in the United States Youth Soccer National Championship Series on July 17-23 near Orlando, Fla.

A handful of Franklin Regional boys soccer players were set to compete on a national stage.

The 05 BVB International Academy Premier team, coached by former Franklin Regional coach Thomas Louisy, traveled Florida to play in the United States Youth Soccer National Championship Series.

The Franklin Regional players on the team are Joseph Bayne, Dominic Kaforey, Aryan Selokar, Noah Walker and Jake Zimmerman.

Games were scheduled for July 17-23 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Reunion, Fla.

Bayne is a rising junior forward who also kicks for the football team, while Kaforey will be a senior defender. Selokar is a rising senior goalkeeper, Walker is a junior goalie, and Zimmerman is a defender who graduated in June.

The team also includes four players from Plum in junior-to-be winger Aldair Flowers, recent grad and center back Colin McKinley, rising senior backer Tristan Ralph and graduate center midfielder Tyler Schrecengost.

Others are grad forward and center back Donavan Phillip and Jose Cifuentes of The Kiski School, grad forward Isaac Wetzel of Freeport, rising senior Jordan Taylor of Jeannette, grad winger Matthew Armenio of East Allegheny, grad center midfielder Milo Larson of Allderdice and grad center-mid Nate Coleman and junior Santiago Giraldo of Kiski School.

Louisy also took a second team to nationals.

His 09 BVB roster includes Andrew Acosta, Amar Murrell-Merriweather and Daniel Quezada Garzon of Monroeville; Micah Blake of Hollidaysburg; King Carver, Mason Hopper, Colin Madden, Chase Molinaro, Blake Porter and Trevor Porter of Irwin; Chase Eber of New Kensington; Colin Goldstein of North Versailles; Cooper Hiligsberg of West Mifflin; and Hudson Strasser of Verona.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional