Franklin Regional standout Caden Smith seeking college football fit

Saturday, February 12, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Caden Smith reach out to stiff-arm Kiski Area’s Lebryn Smith on Sept. 3, 2021.

Franklin Regional standout senior Caden Smith, a terrific three-sport athlete, wants to play football in college.

Many consider him a Division I prospect, and some schools have inquired. But the 6-foot-4 wide receiver and safety doesn’t have any offers — yet.

He was hoping to commit by national signing day, which was Feb. 2.

“I am going to wait and see what happens,” Smith said. “I want to play. I really want to make my decision so I can concentrate on the rest of basketball and my senior baseball season.”

Smith has interest from Youngstown State, The Citadel and Duquesne.

“He’s going to play somewhere,” Franklin Regional coach Lance Getsy said.

Smith, who also played some quarterback and linebacker this season, caught 31 passes for 360 yards, completed 6 of 9 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns, intercepted five passes and scored seven touchdowns.

“It’s tough. Covid has allowed players to stay in school longer, and this 2022 class is still feeling the effects of a lack of scholarships being offered,” Getsy said. “Caden is a strong competitor. He has the physical tools to play at the D1 level, and no matter what sport he is in, he makes big-time plays at key moments to spark his team. He just loves to compete, especially in big moments and against top-level opponents.

“He has great hands, body control, and he is very versatile. Caden can play offense or defense.”

Getsy said some schools have extended preferred walk-on offers to Smith.

