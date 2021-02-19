Franklin Regional ready to hire football, soccer coaches

Friday, February 19, 2021 | 5:21 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Lance Getsy is expected to be hired as the next Franklin Regional football coach on Monday.

Franklin Regional plans to hire head coaches Monday night to fill vacancies in football and boys soccer.

According to the school board agenda, Franklin Regional will recommend Lance Getsy for football and Thomas Louisy for boys soccer.

Getsy, an assistant under longtime coach Greg Botta who resigned in January after 27 years with the Panthers, was the head coach at Charleroi for two years. Getsy, the Panthers’ offensive coordinator last year, is a teacher at Franklin Regional. His brother, Luke, a former Steel Valley and Akron quarterback, is the quarterbacks coach of the Green Bay Packers.

The football coach will be paid $12,370, the soccer coach $6,444.

Thomas, tasked with replacing Rand Hudson, who also stepped down last month after two successful stints at Franklin Regional, was born in St. Lucia and came to the United States in 2003.

Thomas is the director of coaching for the Allegheny Force club and won four Futsal State Cup titles. He played on the St. Lucia National U17 team and in the Caribbean Cup three times. He was a standout at Baruch College (N.Y.).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

