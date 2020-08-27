Franklin Regional wrestler Finn Solomon picks North Carolina State

By:

Thursday, August 27, 2020 | 8:15 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Finn Solomon wrestles Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps in the 126-pound final during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association tournament last season.

Finn Solomon is on a mission.

The Franklin Regional junior did not like the way his sophomore season ended. He was ranked No. 1 in the state heading into the WPIAL Class AAA and Southwest Regional after defeating Norwin senior Kurtis Phipps in the Section 1 final. But when the two meet in the semifinals the next week, it was Phipps that pulled off the win.

Solomon, who finished second in the PIAA as a freshman, lost in the wrestlebacks and didn’t qualify for the state meet. He fell to Hampton’s Zach Wright.

“I didn’t bounce back after losing to Kurtis,” Solomon said. “I’m looking forward to my junior season.”

Solomon trained with Waynesburg’s Rocco Welsh during the quarantine. He also decided on his future, making a verbal commitment to North Carolina State.

“I like the culture there,” Solomon said. “I believe they do everything right. The coaches are trying to make the team a family. It’s also a great college.”

Solomon said he’ll probably compete at 149 pounds in college. He’ll compete at either 138 or 145 in high school.

“I wrestled well all season, and then I wrestled poorly in the postseason,” Solomon said. “I’m running and lifting. I’m trying to stay in shape, and I want to be a state champion. That’s my goal.”

His record is 68-15, including a 40-8 mark as a freshman.

Franklin Regional coach Matt Lebe said North Carolina State is a good choice for Solomon.

He can’t officially sign until his senior year.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional