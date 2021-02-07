Franklin Regional wrestling pulls out of Section 1 tournament; Plum steps in

Sunday, February 7, 2021 | 12:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Garrett Thompson and Hempfield’s Ty Linsenbigler compete in the 152-pound bout during the Westmoreland County wrestling tournament finals Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Kiski Area High School.

Franklin Regional became the second wrestling team to pull out of the WPIAL team postseason, which is scheduled to begin Monday with section tournaments.

The Panthers, who captured the Westmoreland County Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, join Hempfield, which pulled out of the Section 2 tournament. Franklin Regional was the Section 1B champion in Class AAA. Plum will replace the Panthers in the Section 1 tournament Monday at Kiski Area.

The Panthers were scheduled to face Armstrong at 6 p.m., and Penn-Trafford was to battle Kiski Area. With Franklin Regional out, Plum will face Kiski Area, and Penn-Trafford will take on Armstrong.

Franklin Regional coach Matt Lebe said the decision was made with the full support of superintendent Gennaro R. Piraino Jr., principal Ron Suvak and athletic director Zach Kessler.

“We felt it was in the best interest of the 13 individuals who have their own personal goals,” Lebe said. “This gives them the opportunity to achieve their goals.

“The team met after the county tournament and decided this was the best thing. We’re eager to move on.”

Hempfield pulled out of the team tournament Thursday, citing concerns of a covid-19 shutdown that would force the wrestlers to miss the individual portion of the postseason.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

