Franklin Regional’s Brandon Smith, Penn-Trafford’s Alyssa Balest claim WCCA bowling titles

By:

Saturday, January 21, 2023 | 5:44 PM

Amari Walker | For the Tribune-Review Kiski Area is awarded the first-place trophy after winning the WCCA girls bowling championship Jan. 21, 2023, at Hillview Lanes in Greensburg. Amari Walker | For the Tribune-Review Franklin Regional is awarded the first-place trophy after winning the WCCA boys bowling championship Jan. 21, 2023, at Hillview Lanes in Greensburg. Amari Walker | For the Tribune-Review Bowlers display their medals after the WCCA boys bowling championship Jan. 21, 2023, at Hillview Lanes in Greensburg. Amari Walker | For the Tribune-Review Top three female medalists, from left, Latrobe’s Vanessa McMichael, Penn-Trafford’s Alyssa Balest and Hempfield’s Amelia Droste display their medals after the WCCA girls bowling championship Jan. 21, 2023, at Hillview Lanes in Greensburg. Amari Walker | For the Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Brandon Smith won the WCCA boys bowling championship Jan. 21, 2023, at Hillview Lanes in Greensburg. Amari Walker | For the Tribune-Review Bowlers display their medals after the WCCA girls bowling championship Jan. 21, 2023, at Hillview Lanes in Greensburg. Previous Next

Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association held its second bowling championship at Hillview Lanes in Greensburg on Saturday.

Franklin Regional’s captain, Brandon Smith, took home the boys individual title, and Penn-Trafford’s Alyssa Balest took home her second straight girls title. Both individuals’ high scores contributed to their teams’ overall scoring.

Balest scored her highest of 238 in the second game, which was part of her 676 series.

Smith helped his team with a score of 246 in the first game, which contributed to his 696 series. That helped Franklin Regional take home the boys division trophy with a total of 2,992. They edged Greensburg Salem (2,958) and Latrobe (2,844).

“We knew what we were capable of doing,” Smith said, “we just needed to put it altogether as a team.”

The Kiski Area girls claimed the championship trophy for their division with a total score of 2,514, edging Latrobe (2,402) and 2022 champion Penn-Trafford (1,946). The Cavaliers were runners-up last season and upped their pin total by nearly 100.

“My motivation is my team because they help me to push myself to do my best,” said Cavaliers senior captain Savannah Renwick, who finished ninth overall with a 487 series.

Kiski Area got strong performances from Veronica Flanagan and Alyssa Leya, who finished fourth and seventh, respectively. Flanagan’s high score of 195 in the second game helped her to a 580 series, and Leya had a 190 as part of her 519 series.

For the boys, Sam Demine helped Greensburg Salem finish second with his 655 series. Latrobe’s Robbie Phillips was close behind, placing third with a 654 series.

For the girls, Hempfield’s Amelia Droste placed second with her 616 series, and Latrobe’s Vanessa McMichael was third with a 597 series.

This year’s championship consisted of 11 teams from Westmoreland County, including Belle Vernon, Jeannette, Valley and Yough as well as the teams mentioned above. More than 110 bowlers participated, and Giannilli’s Restaurant & Lounge helped sponsor the event. Proceeds from ticket sales for the tournament will go toward scholarships for graduating seniors.

The WCCA awarded six scholarships last year — the Nick Pecoraro Memorial Scholarship, Bob Van Atta Memorial Scholarship, Larry Sellitto Memorial Scholarship and three WCCA Scholarships.

Bowling

Saturday’s results

WCCA championships

At Hillview Lanes, Greensburg

Boys

Individual results

1. Brandon Smith, Franklin Regional, 696; 2. Sam Demine, Greensburg Salem, 655; 3. Robbie Phillips, Latrobe, 654; 4. Mike Mullaney, Greensburg Central Catholic, 648; 5. Luke Mastin, Belle Vernon, 629; 6. Dylan Megliorino, Greensburg Salem, 624; 7. Luke Shevchik, Greensburg Salem, 613; 8. Blake Naeger, Hempfield, 612; 9. Andrew Marcej, Franklin Regional, 607; 10. Justice Castaneda-Payne, Greensburg Salem, 605

Team results

1. Franklin Regional, 2,992; 2. Greensburg Salem, 2,958; 3. Latrobe, 2,844; 4. Hempfield, 2,767; 5. Belle Vernon, 2,611; 6. Valley, 2,582; 7. Greensburg Central Catholic, 2,327; 8. Jeannette, 2,286; 9. Yough, 1,905

Girls

Individual results

1. Alyssa Balest, Penn-Trafford, 676; Amelia Droste, Hempfield, 616; 3. Vanessa McMichael, Latrobe, 597; 4. Veronica Flanagan, Kiski Area, 580; 5. Ashley Bensur, Hempfield, 542; 6. Katelyn Kerchner, Latrobe, 536; 7. Alyssa Leya, Kiski Area, 519; 8. Ayden Leone, Latrobe, 506; 9. Savannah Renwick, Kiski Area, 487; 10. Raeann Record, Greensburg Salem, 485

Team results

1. Kiski Area, 2,514; 2. Latrobe, 2,402; 3. Penn-Trafford, 1,946; 4. Yough, 1,941; 5. Valley, 1,868; 6. Greensburg Salem, 1,757

Tags: Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Penn-Trafford