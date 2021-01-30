Franklin Regional’s Brush happy to continue basketball career

Saturday, January 30, 2021 | 9:01 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Maria Brush plans to attend Seton Hill.

Maria Brush wants to be a physician’s assistant. That much was clear when she looked into pursuing a degree in her preferred field at Seton Hill.

Basketball would be a bonus if she could somehow make both worlds work simultaneously.

The Franklin Regional senior will get that opportunity next year after Griffins coach Mark Katarski offered her a roster spot and a chance to earn a scholarship.

Brush, who can play the point or two-guard, will be a walk-on at Seton Hill.

Brush knew she wanted to play in college and began sending out her highlights to colleges during the initial covid-19 quarantine in the spring. She toured Seton Hill over the summer.

Chatham and Pitt-Greensburg also showed interest in the 5-foot-6 guard.

“Coach Katarski had been an amazing help to me,” Brush said. “I know Seton Hill has a very, very, good women’s basketball program, and I feel so lucky to be a part of that. I feel so blessed to be able to continue my athletic and academic careers and Seton Hill.”

Brush was one of the Panthers’ top scorers when the program had to shut down for 10 days because of covid-19 issues. She was averaging 7.2 points, 6.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds.

The team was scheduled to return to practice Jan. 26 and could play Jan. 28.

Their first game back was scheduled for Jan. 20 at home against Hempfield. Brush’s father, Tom, is the head coach at Hempfield.

By the end of her high school career, Brush will likely have lettered in basketball, cross country and track.

