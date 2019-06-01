Franklin Regional’s Todero, Huczko shine at PIAA championships

By: Paul Schofield

Friday, May 31, 2019 | 9:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Rayna Todero competes in the girls Class AAA triple jump finals during the PIAA track and field state championships Friday, May 24, 2019, at Shippensburg University. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Rayna Todero earned a medal at the PIAA championships May 24, 2019, at Shippensburg. Previous Next

Franklin Regional sophomore Rayna Todero returned home from the PIAA Class AAA girls track and field championships with a medal around her neck.

Todero leaped 37 feet, 8 inches to place eighth in the triple jump May 24-25 at Shippensburg. She was the top jumper among the WPIAL competitors. Her jump was a personal best.

Todero was pleased to earn a medal and jump her best. She said she’s looking forward to jumping even further in 2020.

“I didn’t perform well here last year,” Todero said. “It was an accomplishment to make it, but placing here this year feels a lot better.

“I know I’ll have to work even harder next year if I want to climb up the podium.”

Another Panther looking forward to next season is pole vaulter Jo-Michelle Huczko.

The WPIAL champion who began pole vaulting this season, cleared the bar at a personal best 11-6. She placed ninth.

She just missed placing after she tied for seventh, but she had more missed attempts than the two girls who finished tied for seventh.

Huczko was surprised she did so well despite battling a side injury.

