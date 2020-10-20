Franklin Regional’s Tragesser finishes 2nd at PIAA golf championship

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 | 4:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Chuck Tragesser lines up his putt on No. 18 during the WPIAL Class AAA boys golf championship Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Cedarbrook Golf Club.

Franklin Regional senior Chuck Tragesser ended his high school individual golf career by finishing second at the PIAA Class AAA championship Tuesday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.

Tragesser shot a 3-under par 69 and finished one shot behind Holy Ghost Prep’s Calen Sanderson, who shot a 4-under par 31 on the back nine and ended his round with three consecutive birdies. He finished with a 4-under 68 and had eight birdies during his round.

Nick Gross of Downingtown West was third with a 2-under 69 and two players tied for fourth with a 1-under 71.

Shade Side Academy’s Adam Lauer tied for sixth with an even-par 71 and Central Catholic sophomore Rocco Salvitti and Upper St. Clair’s Scott Jordan tied for eighth after shooting a 2-over par 73.

Tragesser’s teammate, Michael Wareham, tied for 20th with a 4-over 75.

Because of the coronavirus, the PIAA shortened the usual two-round tournament to one day.

Class AA boys and girls qualifiers competed Monday. The PIAA team championship is Oct. 26.

Tragesser and Wareham will attempt to help Franklin Regional win its first state team title.

Tragesser had a string of five birdies in eight holes to shoot a 4-under par 32 on the front nine (his back nine). He birdied Nos. 2, 4, 6 and 7. On the front nine he had three bogeys (No. 11, 14 and 15) and two birdies (Nos. 13 and 18).

“I was 2-over through six holes and was able to battle back,” Tragesser said. “I gave myself a shot at winning and I’m proud of that.”

Tragesser said his chip on No. 18 to within six inches got him going.

“My swing put me in play and I started putting myself in good positions,” Tragesser said. “I have mixed emotions about the tournament being shortened. After finishing tied for next two last in 2019, I came here to prove to myself that I was one of the best players here.”

And with the team portion of the PIAA tournament in a week, Tragesser said the fact he and Wareham played this week will definitely help next week.

“I don’t know if there was another team that had two players in this tournament,” Tragesser said. “It will definitely help Mike and me. I’ll just tell my teammates not to put too much pressure on themselves and go out and have fun. That’s what I did (Tuesday).”

The Class AAA girls tournament needed a playoff to determine the champion.

West Chester East’s Victoria Kim edged Emmaus’ Michelle Cox on the first playoff hole. Both shot an even par 72.

Downingtown East’s Ava O’Sullivan placed third with a 74, Emmaus’ Evelyn Wong was fourth with a 75 and Unionville’s Charlotte Scully and North Pocono’s Gwen Powell tied for fifth with a 76.

Mt. Lebanon’s Lindsay Powanda tied for seventh with a 77, and South Fayette’s Caroline McConnell and Peters Township’s Ella Roberts tied for ninth with a 78.

