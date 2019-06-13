Frazier softball’s state championship game moved to Friday as PIAA revamps schedule

By: Chris Harlan

Thursday, June 13, 2019 | 2:30 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | For the Tribune-Review Frazier’s Logan Hartman throws a pitch against Laurel in the WPIAL Class 2A final May 31, 2019, at Trinity Middle School.

UNIVERSITY PARK — The PIAA rearranged its softball and baseball championships schedule Thursday and postponed two games to Friday after rain soaked Penn State’s campus.

The Class 2A softball final between Frazier and Brandywine Heights was rescheduled for 6:30 p.m., Friday. The game originally was set for 4 p.m., Thursday.

The PIAA also postponed the Class 5A baseball final between Red Land and Lampeter-Strasburg to 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Thursday’s schedule started with a lengthy rain delay causing start times to be pushed back.

#PIAASoftball Updates: Thur. games: 6A CD vs Hazleton 2:00 pm. 4A West Perry vs. Eliz. Forward 4:30 pm.

Fri. games: 1A Williams Valley vs. Dubois CC 11:00 am. 3A Pine Grove vs. BEA 1:30 pm. 5A Lampeter Strasburg vs. Penn Trafford 4:00pm. 2A Frazier vs. Brandywine Hts 6:30 pm. — PIAA (@PIAASports) June 13, 2019

