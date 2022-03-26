Freedom falls to Neumann-Goretti in 1st state championship appearance
By: Chris Harlan
Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 2:09 PM
HERSHEY – Freedom wanted to win a state title in its first trip to Hershey, but the championship trophy went home with a team that already owned four.
Neumann-Goretti senior Mihjae Hayes scored 32 points and went 6 for 6 on foul shots in the final minute to defeat Freedom, 55-49, in the PIAA Class 3A girls basketball final Saturday at Giant Center.
The state title was the fifth for Neumann-Goretti (17-9), which won four in a row from 2015-18.
Shaye Bailey led Freedom (22-6) with 21 points and Renae Mohrbacher had 17.
