Freedom hires Greg Toney as football coach

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, December 5, 2018 | 1:36 AM

Freedom’s school board filled its football coaching vacancy Tuesday night by promoting assistant Greg Toney to head coach.

The school announced the hire on Twitter.

Toney becomes the fourth head coach at Freedom in 14 months and replaces interim coach John Rosa, the school’s athletic director. Rosa took over coaching duties only temporarily after head coach Russ Barley was arrested in October on child pornography charges.

Barley became the team’s coach in October 2017 after Tom Liberty resigned midseason.

Despite the turmoil, Freedom went 11-2 this season, earned a share of the Midwestern Conference title and reached the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals.

