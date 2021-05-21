Freeport hires new coaches for boys basketball, boys soccer

By:

Friday, May 21, 2021 | 7:10 PM

Metro Creative

Two new coaches will be on the sidelines at Freeport next school year.

The Freeport Area School Board on Thursday night hired Tahlon Kirkland to lead the boys soccer program and Sean Devinney to coach the boys basketball team.

Both will be among the WPIAL’s younger coaches as Kirkland is a 2011 Freeport graduate and Devinney is a 2006 Central Catholic grad. Both are eager to get going in their new positions.

“I’m really excited to get working with these guys,” Kirkand said. “Coaching is a huge passion of mine, and I want to put my flavor on the team and teach different aspects of the game.”

After graduating from St. Francis (Pa.), Kirkland is a long-term substitute at Freeport and has coached girls lacrosse at the school for the past three seasons. He replaces Dave Teorsky, who left the program after eight seasons because of increased employment responsibilities.

Freeport was 3-10 in boys soccer last season, 3-9 in Section 1-3A. The Yellowjackets here hit hard by graduation after a 2019 season that saw Freeport defeat Keystone Oaks in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Yellowjackets were bumped up to Class 3A last season and will remain there this coming season.

Said Kirkland: “There was a lack of experience last season, then we moved to 3A. It’s a different game of high school soccer there.”

Kirkland has several possible assistant coaches he has contacted. But for now, he’ll be busy setting up a summer camp for his team and get the youth program going.

Devinney will take over for Wayne Greiser, who coached the past three seasons. Devinney was an assistant at Fox Chapel for the last five years under coach Zach Skrinjar.

“I’m just extremely excited to be at Freeport,” Devinney said. “I want to thank the athletic director, Mr. (Shawn) Stivenson, and all the people from the community that have reached out to me so far.”

Ben Bailey will be joining Devinney as an assistant. In high school, Devinney played for one of the WPIAL’s all-time winningest coaches, Chuck Crummie, with 635 wins in 39 seasons.

“I still see coach Crummie on a regular basis,” Devinney said. “I see him when the alumni goes down there on Thursday nights. He someone I can always contact, and he continues to be there for me.”

After graduating from Thiel, Devinney started in the teaching profession, then made a complete career change. He now is a Pittsburgh firefighter.

Said Devinney: “I just love the career switch, and it allows me to continue coaching. I’m starting to learn about my new Freeport players by watching HUDL, and I plan on having open gyms soon and get to see them in person.”

Freeport went 4-6 this past season in Section 1-4A and 6-9 overall in a truncated season halted for a month because of the pandemic.

“I see they have a new gym over the past several years at Freeport, and I want to see it become the place to be on Tuesdays and Fridays,” Devinney said.

Tags: Freeport