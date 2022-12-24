Freeport volleyball’s Phillips leads Alle-Kiski hall of fame class

Friday, December 23, 2022 | 6:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport coach Tom Phillips high-fives Cassidy Dell during player introductions before the PIAA Class 2A championship match.

Freeport volleyball coach Tom Phillips is famous for maintaining one of the state top scholastic girls volleyball programs — and wearing his lucky gold ballcap.

But the coach of the two-time state champion Yellowjackets won’t be needing his good-luck ballcap May 20 as he will be one of 10 inductees at the 52nd Alle-Kiski Valley Sports Hall of Fame banquet at the Syria Mosque in Harmar.

Under Phillips, Freeport has won 18 consecutive section titles, seven WPIAL titles and four WPIAL runners-up, along with PIAA titles in 2017 and ’22.

Here are the other inductees, listed alphabetically, as eight sports will be highlighted:

Emily Alcorn Taylor

Twenty years after her graduation, Alcorn Taylor remains Riverview’s all-time leading scorer at 1,724 points. The 2003 Valley News Dispatch Player of the Year also set a school mark in single-season scoring with 596 points, and she swept all three skills competitions at the Cager Classic that season.

Erin Exler Bish

The 1999 Springdale High School graduate pitched six no-hitters and one perfect game for the Dynamos as a four-year softball starter. She dominated play at Geneva College, earning NCCAA East Regional Player of the Year and NAIA All-American and set school records in batting average, base hits, home runs, RBIs.

Joseph Galli

A 1976 Valley High School graduate, he became the first Vikings wrestler to reach the WPIAL finals, losing by one point. He had an outstanding collegiate career at North Carolina as a four-year starter with the Tar Heels, winning the ACC title at 142 in 1980, and has experienced considerable success in the business world, most recently as CEO with Techtronic Industries. Galli is a National Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee.

Mark Lamendola

The 1982 Leechburg graduate earned nine letters: three each in football, basketball and baseball. Lamendola combined for 21 touchdowns and 13 pass interceptions in 1980-81. At Allegheny College, he was a four-year letterman. One season, he was moved from wide receiver to quarterback at midseason and was first-team all-conference.

Stefan Lundberg

A two-time all-stater with Kiski Area soccer, Lundberg was Valley News Dispatch Player of the Year for 2006, scoring 36 goals in one season. He went on to Duquesne, where he was a two-time Atlantic 10 selection and played three seasons in the pros with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

Kerry McKinney Mills

Now living in Ontario, the 2001 Deer Lakes graduate won four WPIAL gold medals and two PIAA golds. She earned 11 varsity letters with the Lancers, specializing in the 400- and 800-meter runs. At Robert Morris, McKinney Mills was the Northeast Conference champ in the 800 and is second all-time with the Colonials in the 800.

Thomas Saulle

Freeport girls basketball had a humble beginning. There was no equipment room, and Saulle had to store the gear at his home. But soon the Yellowjackets were on the map as the Arnold High School graduate guided the team to 299 victories in 20 seasons as a coach. Also resurrected the Penn State-New Kensington women’s program.

Thomas Slosky III

The 2004 Highlands graduate was a five-time PIAA qualifier in track and cross country, holding the school record in the 3,200 meters. Slosky went on to Duquesne University, where he was a Division I All-American in the 3,000 steeplechase and a four-time NCAA qualifier (three in track, one in cross country) and coached the Dukes cross country team.

R. Terry Thompson

The 1961 Kittanning graduate coached 22 seasons and recorded more than 400 wins with Knoch, Butler, East Brady and Fairview high schools. Defense was his calling card, and he was an assistant at Girard when the Jackets won a PIAA title and were runner-up twice. Also a defensive coach at Edinboro.

Ticket sales and more banquet details will be issued at a later date by the hall of fame committee.